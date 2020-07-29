The Toronto Blue Jays have had many top tier prospects graduate through their system to the major leagues over the past year. Vladimir Guerrero Jr who was one of the most hyped-up prospects in recent memory, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and now Nate Pearson.

About Nate Pearson

Nate Pearson was born on August 20, 1996, in Odessa, Florida.

In his senior year of high school, he went 9-1 with a 1.75 E.R.A. He also hit pretty well batting .318 with 9 HR and 30 RBIs.

He attended Florida International University where in his freshman year, he went 1-1 with a 2.70 E.R.A. over 19 appearances.

He then transferred to College of Central Florida, a junior college where he had a 1.56 E.R.A.

with 118 strikeouts and was named JUCO college pitcher of the year.

Professional career

Pearson was drafted by the Blue Jays with pick 28 in the 2017 MLB draft and was given a $2.45 million signing bonus. In 2017, he started eight games and posted a 0.90 E.R.A. with 26 strikeouts over seven hits given up in 20 innings for an opponent average of .106.

Pearson only made one start with the Dunedin Blue Jays (A advanced) in 2018 due to injuries.

2019 was a huge year for him as he started off in A advanced and made it all the way to AAA. In total, he posted a 2.30 E.R.A. with 119 strikeouts over 63 hits given up for an opponent average of .176. He was also selected to participate in the Futures Game during the all-star weekend.

In total in the minor leagues, he recorded a 2.19 E.R.A. with 146 strikeouts and an opponent average of .173.

Player comparison: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander has been a front line starter and an ace his whole career and in Pearson, this is what the Jays should be getting too.

While Verlander is 37 years old, when he was younger, he was able to touch 100 mph.

Pearson routinely lights up the radar gun with triple-digit fastballs that he can blow by hitters.

Both Verlander and Pearson rose through the minor leagues quickly. Verlander only needed one year in the minors to reach the majors. In his lone minor league season in 2005, Verlander went 11-2 with a 1.29 E.R.A.

with 136 strikeouts and an opponent average of .197. Those numbers are close enough to Pearson's 2.19 E.R.A. with 146 strikeouts and a .173 opponent average.

Verlander and Pearson also have somewhat similar physical traits too. Verlander is 6'5 and 235 pounds while Pearson is an inch taller and 15 pounds heavier.

Verlander won Rookie of the Year in 2006 and 14 years later, Pearson could very well take home Rookie of the Year honors as well. Verlander's career has been filled with high honors and hardware. He's made it to eight all-star games, along with two Cy Young awards and an MVP award in 2011. If Pearson can live up to his potential, he could very well be selected to multiple all-star games and be in the running for Cy Young awards too.

Pearson is an exciting young player for the Blue Jays and a player to watch across baseball.