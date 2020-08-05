As they do on an annual basis, NFL.com counted down the top 100 players for the upcoming season. All the voting was done by the players, and as always, there was controversy when fans saw the entire list.

Here are how many players on each team were able to find their way on the ‘Top 100 Players of 2020.’ Two players who made the list are currently free agents: Logan Ryan (60) and Jadeveon Clowney (41).

Teams with 6 or 7

Baltimore Ravens (7) - Marlon Humphrey, CB (86), Calais Campbell, DE (79), Earl Thomas, S (75), Ronnie Stanley, OT (74), Marcus Peters, CB (53), Mark Ingram, RB (44), Lamar Jackson, QB (1)

New Orleans Saints (7) - Ryan Ramczyk, OT (82), Marshon Lattimore, CB (76), Demario Davis, LB (67), Alvin Kamara, RB (42), Cameron Jordan, DE (23), Drew Brees, QB (12), Michael Thomas, WR (5)

Dallas Cowboys (6) - Jaylon Smith, LB (88), Tyron Smith, OT (78), Zack Martin, G (55), Amari Cooper, WR (49), Dak Prescott, QB (46), Ezekiel Elliott, RB (24)

Green Bay Packers (6) - Preston Smith, LB (63), David Bakhtiari, OT (62), Devante Adams, WR (57), Za’Darius Smith, LB (48), Aaron Jones, RB (33), Aaron Rodgers, QB (16)

Kansas City Chiefs (6) - Frank Clark, DE (95), Chris Jones, DT (52), Tyrann Mathieu, S (39), Tyreek Hill, WR (22), Travis Kelce, TE (18), Patrick Mahomes, QB (4)

Seattle Seahawks (6) - Chris Carson, RB (96), DK Metcalf, WR (81), Tyler Lockett, WR (65), Jamal Adams, S (27), Bobby Wagner, LB (13), Russell Wilson, QB (2)

Not only are these the six teams who finished with the most players on the list, but three of them have a quarterback that finished in the top four.

Many were up in arms that Patrick Mahomes wasn’t ranked first as that honor instead went to the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

Five or 4 players

Arizona Cardinals (5) - Budda Baker, S (97), Kyler Murray, QB (90), Larry Fitzgerald, WR (69), Chandler Jones, LB (15), DeAndre Hopkins, WR (8)

Minnesota Vikings (5) - Eric Kendricks, LB (83), Harrison Smith, S (64), Kirk Cousins, QB (58), Danielle Hunter, DE (40), Dalvin Cook, RB (21)

Philadelphia Eagles (5) - Brandon Brooks, G (98), Jason Kelce, C (94), Darius Slay, CB (92), Zach Ertz, TE (85), Fletcher Cox, DT (73)

San Francisco 49ers (5) - Fred Warner, LB (70), Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (43), Richard Sherman, CB (28), Nick Bosa, DE (17), George Kittle, TE (7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5) - Lavonte David, LB (100), Chris Godwin, WR (38), Shaquil Barrett, LB (32), Mike Evans, WR (30), Tom Brady, QB (14)

Cleveland Browns (4) - Myles Garrett, DE (80), Jarvis Landry, WR (61), Odell Beckham, WR (59), Nick Chubb, RB (36)

While the Eagles saw five players make the list, none of those were included in the top 72 (quarterback Carson Wentz oddly did not make the list).

As per NBC Sports, guard Brandon Brooks was recently placed on the physically unable to perform list and is fully expected not to play this year.

Three representatives

Atlanta Falcons (3) - Grady Jarrett, DT (91), Todd Gurley, RB (51), Julio Jones, WR (11)

Buffalo Bills (3) - Josh Allen, QB (87), Stefon Diggs, WR (54), Tre’Davious White, CB (47)

Houston Texans (3) - Laremy Tunsil, OT (66), J.J. Watt, DE (45), Deshaun Watson, QB (20)

Indianapolis Colts (3) - DeForest Buckner, DT (56), Darius Leonard, LB (50), Quenton Nelson, G (29)

Los Angeles Rams (3) - Cooper Kupp, WR (89), Jalen Ramsey, CB (37), Aaron Donald, DT (3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3) - Cameron Heyward, DT (84), Minkah Fitzpatrick, S (35), T.J. Watt, LB (25)

Aaron Donald still finished as the highest-rated defender in this year’s list, but he fell from his perch at the top spot as he was ranked in 2018.

Two members

Chicago Bears (2) - Allen Robinson, WR (93), Khalil Mack, LB (19)

Denver Broncos (2) - Jurrell Casey, DT (71), Von Miller, LB (26)

Las Vegas Raiders (2) - Darren Waller, TE (99), Josh Jacobs, RB (72)

Los Angeles Chargers (2) - Keenan Allen, WR (77), Joey Bosa, DE (34)

Tennessee Titans (2) - Ryan Tannehill, QB (68), Derrick Henry, RB (10)

After a stellar postseason run last season, Henry is the top-ranked running back.

He was also phenomenal in the regular season leading the NFL in both rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16).

Lone player

Carolina Panthers (1) - Christian McCaffrey, RB (6)

New England Patriots (1) - Stephon Gilmore, CB (9)

New York Giants (1) - Saquon Barkley, RB (31)

It’s crazy to see the Patriots, a team who has reached double-digit win totals every season since 2003, only have one representative. Can new quarterback Cam Newton remain healthy and come close to resembling the player who is a former MVP?

Not a single player

Cincinnati BengalsDetroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Washington Football Team

Well, the Jets would have had one about a week ago, but Jamal Adams postured to be traded for months and was finally dealt to the Seahawks.