Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is a serious guy when it comes to football, but sometimes his funny side surfaces when it comes to social media. Recently, Brady posted a joke on his Instagram story where he tagged his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The joke goes “Next time your wife gets angry, put a cape on her and say: ‘Now you are Super Angry!” The joke continues, “Maybe she’ll laugh, or maybe you’ll die…” Then the 43-year-old Brady added a comment “I think I know the answer” with four laughing emojis. Brady and Gisele recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. However, when it comes to football, Brady is dead-serious and determined to win as shown in a recent insider report about his lacerated throwing hand before the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Details about Brady’s injury surface

In an excerpt released by the New York Daily News from the article written by Jeff Benedict entitled ‘The Dynasty”, the severity of Brady’s injury was detailed, per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI Radio. It will be remembered that Brady sustained the injury during a handoff to running back Rex Burkhead in practice. The Patriots then called Dr. Matthew Leibman’s, the team’s hand and wrist surgeon, to Gillette Stadium, to look into Brady’s injury, which was feared to be career-ending for the veteran quarterback. Luckily, there was no fracture or dislocation, but the injury needed 25 stitches to close. However, the challenge was to have it immobilized, days before their big game against the Jaguars.

As they say, the rest was history as the Patriots defeated the Jaguars, 24-20, as Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The following year, the Patriots bounced back and defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth Super Bowl trophy.

Brady recently signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers following a 20-year stint with the Patriots.

Edelman pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’

Following Chadwick Boseman’s death after a four-year bout with colon cancer, many sports figures paid tribute to the actor, who famously played King T’Challa in “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42.” Brady posted an Instagram story about Boseman while wide receiver Julian Edelman did the same.

Edelman posted a photo of Boseman in a ‘Black Panther’ costume and he added the caption “this man changed the world while battling stage 4. RIP.” Edelman is currently in the thick of preparation for the upcoming season, where he will play with a new starting quarterback after 11 years of playing alongside Brady. Cam Newton, who signed a one-year incentive-laden deal, is expected to clinch the starting quarterback job vacated by Brady.