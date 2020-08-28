As expected, veteran quarterback Tom Brady was outstanding in his first scrimmage with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him to a two-year deal worth $50 million in the offseason after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. During the first series of the intrasquad scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium, the 43-year-old Brady engineered a 16-play, 98-yard drive that he ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate, per a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. When asked about his first intrasquad scrimmage, Brady replied: “Not butterflies”, adding that the feeling “is just more excitement.” Unofficially, Brady completed 13 of 18 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

In four drives, the veteran signal-caller led the Buccaneers to a pair of touchdown drives and a field goal against the second-team defense. Brady said the scrimmage was another step in the process of learning the system of his new team, calling it a “good step for us.” “It was a good dress rehearsal,” said Brady, admitting that there were challenges that they can use to learn from one another.

Arians laud Brady’s efficiency

Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians was impressed with Brady’s performance, saying he was very efficient and displayed a good job when it comes to leadership. “Overall, I thought he had a hell of a day. Overall, I was pretty pleased,” said Arians, who earlier called Brady as a second coach on the field because of his leadership and his willingness to teach his younger teammates.

During the scrimmage, Brady had a favorite target in second-year-pro Scotty Miller, who caught four passes for 84 yards, including a 45-yard reception. “He’s another great, consistent, dependable, trustworthy player,” Brady said of Miller. Aside from Miller, the Buccaneers have two of the best wide receivers in the game in Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who can help Brady become even more dangerous under Arians’ offense.

Newton gives Edelman new nickname

It seems that the chemistry between Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Julian Edelman is getting stronger by the day. A few days ago, Edelman created a stir on social media when he posted a photo of himself and Newton dressed as Batman and Superman, respectively.

The post was interpreted by many as an indication that the Patriots have already found their starting quarterback in Newton. In an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Friday, Newton said he has given Edelman a new nickname, which is “Highway 11”. Edelman has played for 11 years alongside Brady and they became one of the most formidable quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the NFL. Last season, Edelman was the Patriots’ top receiver with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. With Newton under center, Edelman is expected to shine further as he enters his 12th year with the Patriots. Newton, for his part, wants to prove that he can still play at a higher level after he was limited to just two games last season due to injuries.