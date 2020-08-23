When the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive laden deal, he was expected to take the post vacated by Brady. However, head coach Bill Belichick said there will be a competition for the starting job in training camp. From the looks of it, Newton will certainly be the Patriots’ starter in Week 1. Newton’s closest competitor, second-year player Jarrett Stidham, did not participate during the offense-versus-defense periods due to injury, leaving Newton taking the majority of the work, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports. The development allowed Newton to pull away in the quarterback competition and in line for the starting job when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in their season opener on Sept.

Bucs offense expected to flourish with Brady

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished first in terms of passing yards with 302.8 yards per game, ended up in a tie for third in terms of points per game with 28.6 points and third in total yards with 397.9 yards per outing. Then starting quarterback Jameis Winston led the league in passing yards with 5,109 passing yards and placed second with 33 touchdown passes. However, Winston led the league with 30 interceptions, heavily affecting the Buccaneers’ offense with his turnovers as the team finished 7-9, good for third in the NFC South. With Winston now out of the picture and with Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers on a two-year contract worth $50 million, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans believes that the offense will thrive with the veteran quarterback leading the way.

"I feel like we can be an all-time great offense this season, and that's our goal."



"I feel like we can be an all-time great offense this season, and that's our goal."

"I feel like we can be an all-time great offense this season, and that's our goal,” said Evans during an interview with buccaneers reporter Casey Phillips, as reported by Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

Evans is one of two Buccaneers’ Pro Bowl wide receivers, the other being Chris Godwin. In the upcoming season, Evans will try to break a tie with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss as he goes for his seventh straight 1,000-yard season. Currently, Evans and Moss are currently the only receivers in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in each of their first six seasons.

Arians raves about Brady

Holleran’s report also mentioned Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians comparing Brady’s presence with Winston, quoting the mentor’s interview on CBS Sports Radio. Arians underscored Brady’s leadership as one of the biggest changes in the team this season. “He talks. You listen,” said Arians, adding that “you gotta be an idiot not to listen to the guy.” Arians added that Brady is a great guy in the locker room, particularly with young players. The head coach said Brady imparts knowledge to the young players on and off the field. “So yeah, it’s changed a lot of things,” said Arians. In a report by JoeBucFan.com, it mentioned that Arians that the team is now working smarter with Brady as quarterback.

“I think Tom’s brought that up a notch, and we’re working smarter,” Arians said.