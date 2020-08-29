Since the 2020 MLB season finally began, "MLB The Show 20" has been putting out weekly roster and rating updates. Fans of the game love to see what changes are made each week because they play a large role in how the value fluctuates for buying and selling certain player cards on the market.

Here are the players that either rose or fell a level in the most recent update on August 28 (those who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included). Five new players went diamond, while three fell from that perch (including two who were just recently promoted to diamond).

All of the rating updates can be found at The Show Nation.

Risers

Diamond

Manny Machado, Padres (3B) - 83 to 85

Lucas Giolito, White Sox (SP) - 80 to 85

Trea Turner, Nationals (SS) - 83 to 85

Jose Abreu, White Sox (1B) - 83 to 85

Yu Darvish, Cubs (SP) - 83 to 85

On August 25, Giolito threw the first no-hitter of the 2020 season in a dominant 13-strikeout performance. Since struggling in the opener, the 26-year-old owns a 1.80 ERA and .157 batting average against in six starts.

Gold

Zack Wheeler, Phillies (SP) - 79 to 80

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks (SP) - 79 to 80

Eloy Jimenez, White Sox (LF) - 78 to 80

Aaron Civale, Indians (SP) - 78 to 80

Gallen has continued to progress from an excellent 2019 rookie season as he has stellar marks of a 2.09 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in his first seven starts.

Amazingly, he has only four career wins in his first 22 starts despite a 2.56 ERA.

Silver

Austin Nola, Mariners (C) - 73 to 78

Trent Grisham, Padres (CF) - 74 to 77

James Karinchak, Indians (RP) - 74 to 77

Austin Slater, Giants (RF) - 72 to 76

Christian Walker, Diamondbacks (1B) - 74 to 76

Jacob Stallings, Pirates (C) - 74 to 76

Wilmer Flores, Giants (2B) - 72 to 76

Jake Cronenworth, Padres (SS) - 70 to 76

Kyle Lewis, Mariners (CF) - 68 to 75

Scott Barlow, Royals (RP) - 71 to 75

Caleb Ferguson, Dodgers (RP) - 72 to 75

Josh Staumont, Royals (RP) - 68 to 75

Brandon Belt, Giants (1B) - 72 to 75

What a rookie year it has been for Cronenworth with a .348 batting average and .988 OPS in his first 28 career games.

He was named a midseason NL All-Star by Brandon Doolittle of ESPN as a utility player.

Fallers

Gold

Jose Ramirez, Indians (3B) - 85 to 83

Nicholas Castellanos, Reds (LF) - 85 to 83

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies (RF) - 85 to 83

Castellanos was just recently upgraded to diamond, but he is now back to gold due in part to a .206 batting average in his last 17 games (13-63).

He still has career-best marks at the moment of a .619 slugging percentage and .963 OPS.

Silver

Michael Brantley, Astros (LF) - 81 to 79

Kevin Kiermaier, Rays (CF) - 81 to 79

Austin Meadows, Rays (RF) - 81 to 78

Mike Moustakas, Reds (3B) - 81 to 78

Joey Votto, Reds (1B) - 81 to 78

Josh Bell, Pirates (1B) - 80 to 75

Bell has fallen off considerably since after the All-Star break last year. He has a grand total of just four extra-base hits in 103 at-bats in 2020. Post-All-Star break last year, the 28-year-old saw his batting average drop 69 points and his OPS drop 244 points from what they were pre All-Star break.

Bronze

Bryan Reynolds, Pirates (CF) - 78 to 74

Ross Stripling, Dodgers (SP) - 75 to 74

Danny Santana, Rangers (CF) - 75 to 72

Hunter Pence, Free Agent (RF) - 76 to 72

Jose Quintana, Cubs (RP) - 75 to 68

It wasn’t a magical return to the Giants for Pence as he was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The 37-year-old had just five hits in 52 at-bats prior to his release.