Veteran quarterback Tom Brady played 11 of his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots alongside wide receiver Julian Edelman. During that span, their partnership on the field turned into a "bromance" as they became close friends off the field. However, that on- and off-field bond came to an end when Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his new team, Brady has Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as his targets, but the veteran signal-caller also has his eyes on a young slot receiver who could emerge as his new Edelman in Tampa Bay.

On Friday, the 43-year-old Brady praised 5-foot-11 wideout Scotty Miller, calling him "just another great, consistent, dependable, trustworthy player." Brady said Miller has been displaying things to prove that he deserves a prominent role in the Buccaneers.

"You can trust where he's going to be. He makes the plays when they come his way," said Brady, adding that Miller is fun to work with and witnessed his development since his arrival in Tampa Bay. During their first scrimmage together, Miller caught four passes for 84 yards from Brady. The Buccaneers' social media team added fuel to the fire when they captioned Brady's video interview on Miller with "Name a better bromance…"

Brady, Edelman played together in 146 games

In their 11 years together with the Patriots, Brady and Edelman played together in 146 games, including playoffs.

Out of Edelman's 599 career receptions, only 28 didn't come from Brady, while all of the wide receiver's 36 career touchdowns came from the veteran quarterback. In a recent interview, Edelman sounded like he moved on from Brady, saying that while he loves his long-time quarterback to death, "you've got to move on." "You understand this is a business, and you wish him well," Edelman said in a video conference with the New England media.

Edelman enjoys working with Cam

Edelman is also comfortable working with Cam Newton, who is expected to take over Brady's spot due to his impressive training camp performance. During an interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Edelman said he has good communication with Newton, especially regarding route running and timing.

"I think it's an open forum with him," Edelman said, adding that Newton frequently communicates with him about the plays. Edelman reiterated his praise for Newton's energy and work ethic during an interview and called him a "superstar." Edelman recently created a fuss on social media when he posted a photo of him and Newton wearing Batman and Superman costumes, respectively. Many Patriots fans assumed that Newton has been selected as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Newton, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract after a nine-year stint with the Carolina Panthers.