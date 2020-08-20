For the fourth straight week (this one on a Thursday rather than a Friday), "MLB The Show 20’" has provided a roster and ratings update.

With many teams more than a third of the way through the 60-game regular season, it has become more clear as to who is playing really well and who is struggling to get it going. Their play can’t just be chalked up to either a hot or cold streak.

As done previously, let’s take a look at the players who went up or down a rating level in the latest update (those who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included). This week’s update has three players who have reached diamond for the first time in this year’s game including two starting pitchers.

Altogether, 20 players listed here went up compared to seven who went down (none dropped from the diamond tier).

All of the rating updates from August 20 can be found at The Show Nation.

Risers this week

Gold to Diamond

Zack Greinke, Astros (SP) - 84 to 85

Whit Merrifield, Royals (2B) - 84 to 85

Aaron Nola, Phillies (SP) - 84 to 85

After giving up four runs in the season opener, Nola has given up just two runs in his three ensuing starts (21 innings). The third-place finisher in NL Cy Young voting in 2018 has struck out 37 batters on the year compared to just four bases on balls.

Silver to Gold

Brandon Lowe, Rays (2B) - 78 to 82

Robinson Cano, Mets (2B) - 78 to 81

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox (RF) - 78 to 81

Max Fried, Braves (SP) - 78 to 80

Luke Voit, Yankees (1B) - 78 to 80

Jose Iglesias, Orioles (SS) - 79 to 80

Welcome back Robbie Cano!

The eight-time All-Star posted career-lows of a .256 batting average and .736 OPS in 2019. Those numbers are currently at .373 and 1.059 OPS respectively this year in 65 plate appearances for the 37-year-old. CBS Sports highlighted him as a waiver wire pickup for fantasy baseball.

Bronze to Silver

Robbie Grossman, Athletics (LF) - 74 to 77

Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays (RF) - 74 to 77

Tanner Rainey, Nationals (RP) - 74 to 77

Anthony Santander, Orioles (LF) - 72 to 77

Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays (LF) - 74 to 77

Franmil Reyes, Tigers (RF) - 74 to 76

Dominic Smith, Mets (1B) - 72 to 76

Pablo Lopez, Marlins (SP) - 74 to 76

Eric Hosmer, Padres (1B) - 73 to 76

Freddy Galvis, Reds (SS) - 74 to 76

Victor Reyes, Tigers (CF) - 72 to 75

The Marlins have come back to reality after a surprising 7-1 start (2-8 since), but don’t blame Lopez.

Through four starts, he has impressive marks of a 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Fallers for the week

Gold to Silver

Max Muncy, Dodgers (1B) - 81 to 79

Willson Contreras, Cubs (C) - 81 to 79

Christian Vazquez, Red Sox (C) - 80 to 78

Emilio Pagan, Padres (RP) - 80 to 78

Craig Kimbrel, Cubs (RP) - 80 to 76

It can be quite sad watching how far Kimbrel has fallen from his previous perch of being one of the most dominant closers that the game has ever seen.

An awful 2019 has taken even more of a turn for the worse with a downright disastrous start to 2020 (seven earned runs and six walks in 6.2 innings).

Silver to Bronze

Ryan Braun, Brewers (LF) - 77 to 74

Justin Upton, Angels (LF) - 75 to 70

After a down 2019, how much more of a leash will the Angels give Upton? The three-time Silver Slugger looks completely lost in 2020 with just six hits in 64 at-bats. He wasn’t very good last year either, and Jo Adell is surely to get more playing time in the outfield as the season progresses.