A few weeks after NFL.com revealed their "Top 100 Players of 2019," ESPN recently put out their 2019 NFLRank in which they predicted who the 100 best players, for the upcoming season, would be. According to the article, 40 ESPN NFL experts were asked to rate players on how good they would be for the 2019 season.

Here are all 32 teams' most to least representatives. It is unfortunate that two teams had no players on the 2019 NFLRank.

Four teams with the most representatives

7: Kansas City - Patrick Mahomes (2), Tyreek Hill (16), Travis Kelce (18), Chris Jones (40), Frank Clark (58), Tyrann Mathieu (86), Mitchell Schwartz (92)

7: New Orleans - Michael Thomas (10), Drew Brees (11), Alvin Kamara (26), Cameron Jordan (34), Marshon Lattimore (53), Terron Armstead (76), Ryan Ramczyk (85)

6: Dallas - Ezekiel Elliott (15), DeMarcus Lawrence (30), Zack Martin (39), Tyron Smith (50), Amari Cooper (54), Jaylon Smith (96)

6: Los Angeles Chargers - Phillip Rivers (17), Joey Bosa (25), Keenan Allen (43), Melvin Gordon (60), Melvin Ingram (62), Casey Hayward Jr. (87)

The two teams who lost in their conference’s championship games last season, the Chiefs and Saints, lead the way with seven players making the list.

The Chargers likely would have joined them with seven representatives had safety Derwin James not suffered a serious injury. A First-Team All-Pro as a rookie in 2018, James had surgery on his foot which will keep him sidelined 3-4 months according to ESPN.

Teams with 4-5 players

5: Chicago - Khalil Mack (3), Akiem Hicks (49), Eddie Jackson (63), Kyle Fuller (81), Roquan Smith (82)

5: Los Angeles Rams - Aaron Donald (1), Todd Gurley II (46), Jared Goff (48), Brandin Cooks (78), Andrew Whitworth (80)

5: Philadelphia - Zach Ertz (23), Fletcher Cox (29), Carson Wentz (31), Lane Johnson (95), Jason Kelce (98)

4: Atlanta - Julio Jones (7), Matt Ryan (37), Deion Jones (84), Grady Jarrett (88)

4: Cleveland - Odell Beckham Jr. (13), Miles Garrett (21), Baker Mayfield (45), Denzel Ward (89)

4: Houston - DeAndre Hopkins (5), J.J. Watt (14), Jadeveon Clowney (41), Deshaun Watson (47)

4: Minnesota - Adam Thielen (28), Danielle Hunter (59), Stefon Diggs (64), Harrison Smith (67)

4: Pittsburgh - JuJu Smith-Schuster (35), Ben Roethlisberger (38), James Conner (79), T.J. Watt (83)

The Bears dominant defense of 2018 helped them get five players on the 2019 NFLRank with all of them coming on that side of the ball.

For them to take the next step and advance deep into the playoffs, they likely will need quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to perform well enough to be on this list in 2020.

Teams with 2-3 players

3: Arizona - Chandler Jones (65), David Johnson (74), Patrick Peterson (77)

3: Carolina - Luke Kuechly (19), Christian McCaffrey (22), Cam Newton (94)

3: Denver - Von Miller (8), Bradley Chubb (70), Chris Harris Jr. (72)

3: Green Bay - Aaron Rodgers (6), David Bakhtiari (32), Davante Adams (56)

3: Indianapolis - Darius Leonard (44), Quenton Nelson (52), T.Y. Hilton (57)

3: Jacksonville - Jalen Ramsey (24), Yannick Ngakoue (68), Calais Campbell (69)

3: New England - Tom Brady (4), Stephon Gilmore (33), Julian Edelman (75)

3: New York Jets - Le’Veon Bell (55), Jamal Adams (61), C.J. Mosley (91)

3: Seattle - Russell Wilson (9), Bobby Wagner (20), Tyler Lockett (93)

2: Baltimore - Earl Thomas (73), Marshal Yanda (99)

2: Cincinnati - A.J. Green (51), Geno Atkins (66)

2: San Francisco - George Kittle (42), Dee Ford (90)

There are 12 teams that have more players on the list than the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. It is highly doubtful that bothers a team that has won six Super Bowls since the 2001 season.

Teams with 0-1 players

1: Buffalo - Tre’Davious White (97)

1: Detroit - Darius Slay (100)

1: Miami - Xavien Howard (71)

1: New York Giants - Saquon Barkley (12)

1: Oakland - Antonio Brown (27)

1: Tampa Bay - Mike Evans (36)

0: Tennessee

0: Washington

The Redskins may have had a player make this list if offensive tackle Trent Williams wasn’t holding out and threatening to never play for the team again.

For the Titans, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan would have been a possibility to be included if he wasn’t suspended for the first four games. Running back Derrick Henry can also be considered a snub after he ran for 585 yards and seven touchdowns in the team’s last four games in 2018.