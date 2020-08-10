For the first time, New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke lengthily about the departure of long-time teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. Edelman admitted that in a video call with media, it would be a different scenario without Brady under center for the Patriots in the upcoming season. “It was a little different scenario,” said Edelman, who was Brady’s favorite target and close friend during their 11-year partnership with the Patriots. “But you’ve got to move on. You understand this is a business, and you wish him well,” added Edelman.

The 34-year-old wide receiver said it would be better to focus and prepare for the upcoming season and work with the quarterback to replace Brady. In his 11 years with the Patriots, Edelman played with Brady for 146 games, including playoffs. Out of his 599 career receptions, only 28 didn’t come from Brady, while the veteran quarterback threw all of Edelman’s 36 career touchdowns. Edelman was the Patriots’ top receiver last season, catching 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. “Obviously, yeah, we played a lot of ball together,” Edelman said, adding that he loves Brady to death.

Edelman talks about Cam Newton

The Patriots made a surprise move in the offseason when they signed veteran signal-caller Cam Newton to an incentive-laden one-year contract as a possible replacement for Brady.

Edelman had a chance to work out with Newton recently, and the veteran wide receiver was impressed with his new teammate. Aside from being a large quarterback, Edelman said Newton has a great energy about himself, per a report by Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I was really impressed with his work ethic and mindset,” Edelman said of the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton.

Newton is known to be a mobile quarterback while Brady is known to be a pocket passer during his 20-year stint with the Patriots. Newton was a nine-year starter for the Carolina Panthers before he was released in March. During that span, Newton led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy in 2015.

Newton is not locked in yet for the starting quarterback position, and he has yet to beat Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the honor of filling Brady’s spot in training camp.

Patriots signing two players

The Patriots are planning to fill the voids left by several opt-outs by signing free-agent tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Leggett and Kilgo need to pass the physical and COVID-19 tests before the Patriots make the signing official. Leggett is expected to fill the void left by Matt LaCosse, while Kilgo will boost the Patriots’ defense that was depleted by the decision of linebacker Dont’a Hightower to sit out the upcoming season.