With college teams ramping up their preparations for the 2020 season, many fans hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be under control when the season kicks off. For Ohio State Buckeyes, the upcoming season will be a huge test for the team after they lost several starters in the NFL draft. The Buckeyes have focused their efforts on recruiting top talent to replace the likes of Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, who were top draft picks in April. According to 247Sports, Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class is currently the best in the country, and the team could have some sweet revenge over Clemson by adding a four-star cornerback to its roster next year.

Clemson Tigers vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Over the past few months, Clemson Tigers has been in the driving seat to sign four-star cornerback, Jordan Hancock. Jordan committed to Clemson back in March. However, the talented player appears to have reconsidered his decision. Many pundits expect Jordan to de-commit from Clemson, and Ohio State has emerged as the most likely destination for the four-star cornerback. Fans believe if Jordan ends up signing with the Buckeyes, it could be sweet revenge for the team after their controversial loss to Clemson in last season’s Fiesta Bowl.

Jordan Hancock just took “Clemson Football Commit” out of his Bio for what it’s worth pic.twitter.com/IISEfN0RDl — The Victory Bell (@InsiderOsu) July 15, 2020

In a thrilling game, Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 to clinch a spot in the national championship game.

However, the game featured several controversial calls that swung the momentum in Clemson’s favor. The Tigers benefited from a controversial targeting call after Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback, Shaun Wade, sacked their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, in a third-down situation. The Buckeyes were in the lead at the time, and they would have likely wrapped up the win had they had the ball back.

However, after the referees reviewed the play, they ruled that Wade had leaned into Lawrence with his helmet during the sack, and they handed Clemson the ball back after calling a targeting foul on the Ohio State cornerback.

Painful Fiesta Bowl defeat for Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes also felt robbed when officials ruled out a J.

K Dobbin’s 16-yard touchdown after they reviewed the play. After the bitter loss, Coach Ryan Day stated that his team should have won the game, and he cited the two game-changing moments as the main reason why Clemson handed him his first loss as the Buckeye’s head coach. However, Coach Day could have the last laugh in Ohio State’s heated rivalry with Clemson Tigers. The team will improve significantly over the next few years if it adds Jordan Hancock to its already talented roster. Analysts project Hancock to be an early-round NFL draft pick, and he could ensure that Ohio State maintains its status as a college football powerhouse. Hancock’s addition will also add another chapter to the rivalry between Clemson and Ohio State following their contentious Fiesta Bowl game.