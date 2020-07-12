When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, the race for the AFC East title became wide open. With Brady under center, the Patriots dominated the AFC East, winning 11 division titles en route to six Super Bowl trophies. Many were predicting that the Buffalo Bills will win the AFC East, with the Patriots expected to play with a different quarterback in two decades. But with the signing of Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal, the Patriots’ odds of winning the AFC East significantly improved and put fear in the heart of some players of their division rival teams.

New York Jets offensive lineman Greg Van Roten is one of the players who are wary of the Patriots’ ability to win the AFC East, with Newton under center. Per a report by Sean T. McGuire of the New England Sports Network (NESN), Van Roten told SirusXM NFL Radio that the Newton signing was a a game-changer, adding that it is” definitely terrifying to think if Cam Newton’s healthy and he’s in Belichick’s offense.”

Van Roten says it’s hard to prepare for Newton

Van Roten, who played with Newton for five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, said Newton is a headache to prepare for because he’s built differently from a lot of quarterbacks. “So when he’s healthy, you can stop the run from him, but then you gotta defend the pass,” said Van Roten, who also cautioned about Newton unleashing his running ability if they succeed in stopping his passing game.

Also, Van Roten said teams should remember that Newton was a league Most Valuable Player and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Add Newton’s ability to the gameplan of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Van Roten said the Patriots are “definitely a recipe for disaster for the rest of the league if they can figure it out.” Earlier, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said that Newton would be a fun quarterback for the Patriots because of his running ability. Moss said Newton’s speed could create openings for the Patriots’ receivers.

Patriots talking to Terrelle Pryor

Speaking of receivers, the Patriots are reportedly talking to quarterback-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports. During the interview, Pryor said he’s eyeing an NFL comeback and he’s discussing a possible deal with the Patriots.

Aside from the Patriots, Pryor said he’s also talking with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pryor last played in 2018 when he suited up for two games with the Buffalo Bills and six with the Jets. Pryor’s career almost ended when he suffered chest and shoulder injuries in a stabbing incident. Pryor said he’s a fan of Newton, who was recently signed as a possible replacement for Brady. Pryor has had his best season as receiver in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.