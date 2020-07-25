Coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton worked together for more than nine years with the Carolina Panthers. Their partnership resulted in an appearance in Super Bowl 50 in 2015, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. That year, Newton captured the Most Valuable Player award after throwing for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns and running for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he was limited to just two games last season due to serious injuries, prompting the Panthers to release him in the offseason. The New England Patriots took a chance on Newton, signing him to an incentive-laden one-year deal as a possible replacement for Tom Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract worth $50 million.

Rivera believes in Newton

While many doubt Newton’s ability to resurrect his career with the Patriots, Rivera, who now coaches the Washington Football Team, expects his former starting quarterback to shine under head coach Bill Belichick. In an interview on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Rivera reiterated his earlier warning to doubters not to bet against Newton. “I think he has something to prove. I think he’s going to prove something,” said Rivera, adding that he expects Belichick to adapt to Newton’s style of play. Rivera is confident that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be creative enough to use Newton’s skill set to the best of his abilities. “I’ll watch them. I’ll be excited to watch them,” said Rivera, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN).

Harrison confident in Cam

Like Rivera, former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison believes that Newton will provide New England the needed spark after the departure of Brady. In an interview with NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk, Harrison said he’s optimistic that Newton will perfectly fit the Patriots. "Cam Newton was that missing piece they needed," said Harrison when asked about the Patriots’ decision to sign Newton despite having second-year pro, Jarrett Stidham as a possible replacement for Brady.

Harrison said that with Newton’s arrival, he provided the Patriots the spark, energy, and hope that was lost when Brady left after working as their starting quarterback for two decades. Harrison said he’s not too eager with Stidham as starter because the team still doesn’t know what he’s capable of doing.

But with Newton as starter, Harrison said the Patriots know what exactly what he's done in the past. The former safety said that if Newton is fully healthy and with a great nucleus around him, the quarterback will definitely succeed in New England. Earlier, New York Jets offensive lineman Greg Van Roten called the partnership between Belichick and Newton as a game-changer and would terrify the AFC East.