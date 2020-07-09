New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty spoke highly about the work ethic of veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who recently left the team and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. McCourty, who played with Brady for a decade, said in a clip shared by House of Highlights, remembered one incident where Brady displayed his excellent work ethic and competitive spirit, even in practice. In a report by Adam London of the New England Sports Network, McCourty recalled that back in 2014 or 2015, Brady threw an interception to Rashaan Melvin in the red area during practice.

The following day, McCourty approached Melvin and told him “because of you, I had to watch 109 plays last night on the red area to make sure I can get that ball in there.” McCourty said he turned his head and asked Brady “Bro, you watched 109 -- like, how?”

In the offseason, Brady joined the Buccaneers after a 20-year stint with the Patriots, who recently signed Cam Newton to an incentive-laden deal as a possible replacement for the future Hall of Famer. Newton played nine seasons with the Panthers, leading them to Super Bowl 50 in 2015 and earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors the same year. However, he was cut last March after he was limited to just two games the past season due to a foot injury.

As a replacement, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth in excess of $60 million.

Newton to don No. 1 jersey

On Wednesday, the Patriots officially announced Newton’s signing days after it went through the NFL’s transaction wire. Aside from signing Newton to their roster, the Patriots assigned him a jersey number – No.

1, which he also used during his nine-year stay with the Panthers. Newton will just be the fourth player in Patriots history to don No. 1, but it is currently used now by their mascot Pat Patriot. Many fans pointed that out on Twitter, asking the Patriots what will happen now to Pat Patriot’s jersey.

Newton’s contract incentives revealed

It was earlier reported that Newton signed with the Patriots for a veteran’s minimum salary of $1.05 million, with just $550,000 in guaranteed money. However, Newton’s deal is loaded with incentives that could pad his earning up to $7.5 million in 2020 According to Field Yates of ESPN, the lion’s share of Newton’s incentives are related to playing time. Yates said that Newton will earn a $250,000 bonus if he plays just 13 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the coming season. Newton will earn a $3.75 million bonus if he plays 90 percent or more snaps and New England makes the playoffs. Newton is in line to earn $700,000 if he's on the active roster for all 16 and an additional $500,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro teams, respectively.