Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss played three seasons with the New England Patriots and caught 23 touchdown passes from Tom Brady in his first year. Moss’s accomplishment that season put him in the record books as the most touchdown catches in a regular season. After that, Moss played two more years with Brady, accumulating 24 more receiving touchdowns in the process during that span. With his experience in New England, Moss can be considered an authority when it comes to Patriots offense and how it operates with Brady under center. So it would be accurate if he says that the Patriots will be having a fun quarterback with Cam Newton expected to start for the team in the coming season.

Moss made the declaration during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” where he said that the Patriots offense will be fun with Newton under center.

Moss wasn’t out to discredit Brady

The Patriots signed Newton to an incentive-laden one year deal as a possible replacement for Brady, who signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I think we are really getting ready to see how fun that offense can really be,” Moss said, per a story by Abigail Adams of New England Sports Network (NESN). Clarifying his statement, Moss said he wasn’t out to discredit Brady’s accomplishments in his 20 years in New England.

However, Moss said that with a quarterback like Newton who can run the ball, the Patriots would be able to spread their offense and emerge as a “viable threat in the passing game.” Moss said Newton, with his running ability, can also tuck the ball and run.

“I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans,” he said. Moss also believes that Newton, who won the 2015 MVP after leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50, could fill the void left by Brady.

Sanu to develop chemistry with Newton

After veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman welcomed Newton to the team, another wide receiver has started developing his chemistry with the veteran signal-caller. On his Instagram story, Mohamed Sanu revealed that he’s working out with Newton. On Tuesday, Sanu posted a picture of him and Newton working out on the field with the caption “First of many!” Sanu is out to recover from a disappointing performance last season after he was shipped by the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots for a 2020 second-round pick before the trade deadline.

Sanu started strong in Week 9 for the Patriots where he caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, but he sustained an ankle injury in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles led to a drop in his numbers. Sanu finished the season with 59 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Falcons and the Patriots.