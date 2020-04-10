Every year when the NBA All-Star rosters are announced, there are some players (and fans of those players) who believe they were snubbed.

For some players, they were snubbed their entire career.

Here’s a 13-man roster of the best players to never appear in an All-Star Game. For this roster, only players who debuted 1990 or later were eligible. If a player is still active, he must have played in the league at least 10 seasons to be considered.

Apologies to Eric Gordon, Damon Stoudamire, Jim Jackson, Larry Hughes, Toni Kukoc, Andrew Bogut, Tayshaun Prince, Stephen Jackson, and Ben Gordon as they were all under heavy consideration.

Starting lineup

PG - Andre Miller

Miller led the NBA averaging 10.9 assists in 2001-02, and he places 11th all-time in career assists (8,524), 20th in games (1,304), and 39th in steals (1,546). KSL Sports spoke with him about his battles in his career against Kobe Bryant.

SG - Monta Ellis

The 2006-07 Most Improved Player, Ellis led the league in minutes twice and four times was a 20+ point per game scorer (career-high of 25.5 in 2009-10).

SF - Richard Jefferson

From 2003-04 until 2008-09, Jefferson posted averages of 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists and was a member of two Nets teams that reached the NBA as well as the Cavaliers team that won the title in 2015-16.

PF - Lamar Odom

Named Sixth Man of the Year in 2010-11, Odom won two championships with the Lakers and had a five season stretch from 2003-04 until 2007-08 where he averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

C - Marcus Camby

The 2006-07 Defensive Player of the Year, Camby was named an All-Defensive for four straight seasons from 2004-05 until 2007-08 and ranks 12th in NBA history with 2,331 blocks.

Reserves

PG - Mike Conley

Currently in his 13th season, Conley holds a multitude of team records for the Grizzlies and has career averages of 14.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals.

PF/C - Serge Ibaka

Now in his 11th season, Ibaka led the league in blocks in 2011-12 and 2012-13 and won a championship with the Raptors last season.

SG - Jamal Crawford

A three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Crawford is eighth in NBA history with 2,220 made three-pointers, 18th with 1,326 games played, and 54th with 19,414 points.

SG/PG - Jason Terry

Terry averaged 17.5 points off the bench in the 2010-11 postseason for the NBA championship Mavericks team and his lengthy career places him ninth in league history in games played (1,410), seventh in made threes (2,282), and 33rd in steals (1,603).

SG - Lou Williams

Along with Crawford, Williams is the only other player to be a three-time Sixth Man of the Year and has averaged 20.6 points and 5.4 assists in the past three seasons for the Clippers. Sportscasting recently posted an article on how he believes he’s a future Hall of Famer.

PG - Mike Bibby

Bibby was an integral piece to consistently very good Kings teams as he averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in his seven seasons there.

SF/SG - Jalen Rose

The 1999-00 Most Improved Player, Rose had three seasons of averaging over 20 points and three seasons averaging at least five assists.

PF - Josh Smith

Smith was an a All-Defensive Second Team member one 2009-10 and had a seven-year stretch in which he averaged 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.1 blocks from 2006-07 to 2012-13.