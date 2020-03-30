ESPN.com has been asking their fans who the greatest college basketball player of all-time is by doing an NCAA tournament bracket-style of who they have chosen to be the 64 greatest collegiate players ever.

Here’s an idea of how the brackets may look if it were done by the greatest players in Knicks' history. Each of the four regions are named after the player who is the one seed. What region a player ended up in was selected randomly after they were seeded. A short blurb is written after each player.

Some things to note before checking it out is only the player’s performance while with the Knicks was considered and not their whole career. In order to be eligible, the player had to appear in at least 100 games for New York (apologies to Maurice Lucas, Zach Randolph, Xavier McDaniel, and others). The length of time with the team mattered.

This was far from easy to do, and it’s just one man’s opinion on how it should look. Three of the top seeds were easy to choose, but the fourth was a challenge.

Those who were considered but didn’t quite make it include Vince Boryla, Max Zaslofsky, Lonnie Shelton, Campy Russell, Sly Williams, and Johnny Newman.

Ewing

(1) Patrick Ewing

The franchise’s all-time leader in a multitude of categories including points (23,665), rebounds (10,759), blocks (2,758), and steals (1,061).

(2) Earl Monroe

A member of the Knicks’ second championship team in 1973, Monroe was twice an All-Star with New York and had two seasons averaging over 20 points.

(3) Bob McAdoo

While his time with the Knicks wasn’t lengthy (171 games), the Hall of Famer produced big numbers in that time (averages of 26.7 points and 12.0 rebounds).

(4) Charles Oakley

An All-Star during the 1993-94 season, the rugged Oakley is New York’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds (2,580) and ranks third in total rebounds (7,291).

(5) Mark Jackson

Jackson was named the Rookie of the Year in 1988 and sits in second place in team history with his 4,005 assists with the club.

(6) Michael Ray Richardson

An All-Star three straight seasons from 1979-80 to 1981-82, Richardson led the league in both assists and steals in 1979-80.

(7) Amar’e Stoudemire

Injuries derailed his career, but Stoudemire finished ninth in MVP voting in 2010-11 when he averaged 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

(8) Bill Cartwright

Named an All-Star as a rookie, Cartwright had averages of 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 537 games with the Knicks.

(9) J.R. Smith

Smith was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2012-13, a season in which he averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

(10) Ray Felix

In 1954-55 and 1957-58, Felix averaged a double-double on the season in points and rebounds.

(11) Larry Johnson

While a back ailment didn’t allow him to have the explosiveness he previously had with the Hornets, he will always be remembered for his four-point play in the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals.

(12) Wilson Chandler

Playing 3.5 seasons for the Knicks, Chandler posted averages of 14.0 points and 5.2 rebounds.

(13) Rory Sparrow

Sparrow nearly had a 3-to-1 assist to turnover ratio in his Knicks tenure, and he averaged a career-best 7.1 assists in 1984-85.

(14) Mitchell Robinson

According to Basketball Reference, if the 2019-20 season does not continue, Robinson will have the highest single-season field goal percentage in NBA history.

(15) Trent Tucker

In Knicks' history, Tucker’s 663 games with the team are the seventh-most.

(16) Phil Jackson

Jackson was a member of the 1973 championship team, and he played the fifth-most games as a Knick (732).

Frazier

(1) Walt Frazier

Frazier is the franchise’s all-time assists leader with 4,791, was named to seven All-Star teams and seven All-Defensive First Teams in his 10 years with New York, and won two championships.

(2) Dave DeBusschere

DeBusschere was a member of both championship teams, averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in every season with the Knicks, and made the All-Defensive First Team in all of his five full seasons with the club.

(3) Allan Houston

Making back-to-back All-Star appearances in 1999-00 and 2000-01, Houston is fourth in team history with 11,165 points and second with 921 made three-pointers.

(4) Harry Gallatin

A seven-time All-Star, Gallatin led the league averaging 15.3 rebounds in 1953-54.

(5) Walt Bellamy

Bellamy was a double-double machine and had averages of 18.9 points and 13.3 rebounds in 268 games with the Knicks

(6) Dick McGuire

A Hall of Famer, McGuire was named an All-Star five times with the Knicks and is third in franchise history with 2,950 assists.

(7) Ray Williams

Williams had a superb season in 1979-80 as he finished with averages of 20.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 steals.

(8) Tyson Chandler

An excellent presence to have manning the middle, Chandler was named Defensive Player of the Year in the 2011-12 season.

(9) Anthony Mason

Mason led the league when he averaged 42.2 minutes in 1995-96, and he was named Sixth Man of the Year in the season before.

(10) Spencer Haywood

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, Haywood played 210 games with the Knicks averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.

(11) Jerry Lucas

Lucas spent his final three seasons with New York and was best in his first year with the team (1971-72) scoring 16.7 points and grabbing 13.1 rebounds per contest.

(12) Dick Van Arsdale

Van Arsdale spent his first three seasons with the Knicks and was able to put up averages of 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

(13) Enes Kanter

He didn’t spend a load of time with the Knicks (115 games), but he did average a double-double during his New York stint (14.0 points, 10.8 rebounds).

(14) Pat Cummings

Cummings was on the Knicks for four seasons (1984-85 until 1987-88) and was most productive in his first two when he combined to average 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

(15) Hubert Davis

Davis is atop the franchise record book in three-point accuracy at 44.9 percent.

(16) Darrell Walker

Mostly used as the starting point guard in the 1984-85 season, Walker finished with averages of 13.5 points, 5:0 assists, and 2.0 steals.

Reed

(1) Willis Reed

The Finals MVP for both of New York’s championships, Reed is also the only Knick to ever be named regular season MVP (1969-70).

(2) Bernard King

A torn ACL robbed King of an even more magnificent career with the Knicks as he led the league with 32.9 points per game in 1984-85.

(3) Bill Bradley

Bradley spent his entire 742-game career with the Knicks, won two championships, and was an All-Star in 1972-73.

(4) Dick Barnett

A member of both championship teams, Barnett ranks ninth in franchise history with 9,442 points.

(5) Latrell Sprewell

One of the main catalysts on the Knicks team that reached the NBA Finals in 1999, Sprewell averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his five seasons in New York.

(6) Carl Braun

Playing 12 seasons with the Knicks, Braun was an All-Star five times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

(7) David Lee

Three times in Lee’s five seasons with the Knicks, he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds, and he was named an All-Star in 2009-10 when he averaged a career-best 20.2 points.

(8) Johnny Green

Green made three All-Star teams in his six full seasons in New York, and he had averages of 13.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in 472 games.

(9) Kurt Thomas

A part of the Knicks for eight seasons, Thomas is fourth in team history with 479 blocks and ninth with 4,272 rebounds.

(10) Al Harrington

Spending nearly two full seasons with the Knicks, Harrington was able to average 19.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

(11) Raymond Felton

Felton was the starting point guard for all 187 of his appearances with the Knicks averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 assists.

(12) Cazzie Russell

Russell played his first five seasons with New York, and his best year came in 1968-69 when he averaged 18.3 points.

(13) Charles Smith

While Knicks fans mostly remember Smith for not finishing against Chicago, he started 151 of his 241 outings with New York averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

(14) Nate Robinson

The 5’9 guard won three Slam Dunk Contests and averaged a career-best 17.2 points in 2008-09.

(15) Eddy Curry

Not the most popular of Knicks due to his lack of availability, Curry was able to put it together for one season in 2006-07 when he averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds.

(16) Marvin Webster

Webster played six seasons with New York, and his 542 blocks place him with the third-most in franchise history.

Anthony

(1) Carmelo Anthony

The NBA scoring champ in 2012-13, Anthony put the ball in the basket just as well as anyone to put on the Knicks uniform as he averaged 24.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in 412 games.

(2) Richie Guerin

One of the first true stars for the Knicks, Guerin had six straight All-Star appearances from 1957-58 until 1962-63, and in eight seasons averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

(3) Willie Naulls

One of the most overlooked Knicks players, Naulls has the fifth-most rebounds as a Knick with 5,015 and averaged 19.3 points with the team.

An All-Star in each of his last seven seasons with New York, Gallatin led the league averaging 15.3 rebounds per game in 1953-54.

(5) John Starks

The Knicks’ all-time leader with 982 made three-pointers, Starks was also named Sixth Man of the Year in 1996-97 and made the All-Defensive Second Team in 1992-93.

(6) Stephon Marbury

In 287 games with the Knicks, Marbury averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 assists, and 1.2 steals.

(7) Kenny Sears

A back-to-back All-Star in 1957-58 and 1958-59, Sears twice led the NBA in field goal percentage.

(8) Kristaps Porzingis

An All-Star in 2017-18, Porzingis averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 186 games before being traded to the Mavericks.

(9) Jamal Crawford

Crawford’s 600 made threes is the fourth-most in franchise history, and he averaged a career-best 20.6 points in 2007-08.

(10) Marcus Camby

One of the best shot-blockers in Knicks history (1.8 per contest in 221 games), Camby also had two seasons in which he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds.

(11) Nat Clifton

An All-Star in 1956-57, Clifton averaged 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in 476 games with New York.

(12) Danilo Gallinari

Gallinari made nearly two threes per game at a 37.7 percent clip in his 157 games with New York.

(13) Howard Komives

Playing 335 games with the Knicks, Komives’ best season came in 1966-67 when he averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 assists.

(14) Tim Hardaway Jr.

Ranking seventh in franchise history with 498 made threes, Hardaway Jr. averaged 13.8 points in 254 contests with the Knicks.

(15) Charlie Ward

The starting point guard for the Knicks’ 1999 NBA Finals team, Ward’s 2,451 assists are the seventh-most in team history.

(16) Toby Knight

In the 1979-80 season, Knight averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.