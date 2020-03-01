The New England Patriots are in need of another veteran wide receiver who could connect with veteran quarterback Tom Brady in case he returns to the team next season. Mike Giardi of NFL Media previously reported that the 42-year-old Brady wants the Patriots to add more weapons on offense to help them win a seventh Super Bowl ring. The Patriots struggled on offense, especially in the latter part of last season, as Brady struggled to connect with some of his wide receivers and tight ends.This offseason, the Patriots would try to add weapons on offense via the 2020 NFL Draft or from the free-agent market, where Amari Cooper, A.J.

Green and Emmanual Sanders would be available.

Patriots miss chance on Green

Earlier, former NFL player and current NFL analyst Nate Burleson said the Patriots should pursue on Green in free agency to boost their depth chart. However, the Cincinnati Bengals have other things in mind as they plan to use the franchise tag on Green, per a report of ESPN’s Ben Baby. In his report, Baby said sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler that the Bengals want Green in Cincinnati in 2020 no matter what, either by using the franchise tag on him or signing him to a long-term deal.

The tag could be worth round $18.5 million, according to Baby, citing overthecap.com. The Bengals have until July 15 to sign Green to a long-term deal.

The Bengals currently plan to franchise tag wide receiver A.J. Green, as they want him in Cincinnati in 2020 either through the tag or a longer deal, sources told @DanGrazianoESPN and me. A good selling point for the team's No. 1 pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 1, 2020

Green a force to reckon with when healthy

Before last season's trade deadline, Green was one of the Patriots' target but they were rejected by the Bengals.

The 31-year-old Green was sidelined for the whole 2019 season due to an ankle injury, but he can provide significant boost to a team when when healthy as he recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in six of his eight seasons with the Bengals. Aside from wide receiver, the Patriots are also eyeing a tight end who could boost their depth chart. It was reported that the Patriots are interested in Austin Hooper, who will turn free agent on March 18.

New England is also interested in trading for Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst.

Edelman continues lobby for Brady's return

On Saturday, wide receiver Julian Edelman put Brady in the spotlight when they were seen together while watching the NCAA clash between Syracuse and University of North Carolina at Carrier Dome. When they were spotted by the television camera, Edelman uttered “he’s coming back” while Brady tried to laugh it off with a fake smile as he was obviously miffed by his wide receiver’s move. Edelman didn’t stop his lobbying as he took to social media with a photo of a T-shirt that reads “STAY!

TOM 2020” and “New England is a Tomocracy. #StayTom.” The Tshirt also has a picture of Brady on the sleeve. On March 18, the 42-year-old Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year stint with the Patriots.