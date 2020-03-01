After recruiting a highly rated 2020 class, the Nebraska college football team is not about to rest on its laurels. The Huskers are already scouting talent for its next class and they have set their sights on some highly-rated prospects. The team made an offer to Miami Central player Amari Daniels and hopes to recruit the running back. Recently, Daniels announced that the University of Nebraska was in the list of the four schools he was seriously considering.

Nebraska Huskers makes Daniels top four list

Amari Daniels has narrowed down his options to Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Nebraska. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound athlete is a four-star prospect. Daniels has impressed as the main ball carrier on his high school football team and recently led Miami Central to the State Championship against Pensacola Escambia. Daniels put up some impressive numbers in the game, rushing for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. The young running back prefers a substantial workload and said after the game that he enjoyed playing in a run-heavy offense.

“One thing about Central: We will run the ball. We can run the ball. We keep a team honest, but when things get hectic, when things go wrong, we’re running the ball.”

Amari Daniels, a good fit for Nebraska Husker

Nebraska Husker could be a good fit for Daniels given how reliant they are on ball carriers in their offense. The Huskers added Rahmir Johnson, Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott, and Ronald Thompkins to its running back room this season.

The team will look to add more players at the position due to inconsistent productivity. Even with their many options last season, only senior Dedrick Mills gave them consistent play at the position. The Huskers have a slight advantage since one of their current players can help them recruit Amari Daniels. Henry Gray joined the team in January and played with Daniels in Miami.

A good pre-season is a must for Nebraska Huskers

The Nebraska Huskers will be hoping for a good pre-season ahead of a crucial season for third-year coach Scott Frost. He will evaluate his roster and try to see which of his players will step up and replace the players leaving for the NFL. Several former Huskers took part in the NFL Scouting Combine this week. Defensive lineman Khalil Davis had an impressive showing on the bench press before posting a 4.75 second time in the 40-yard dash, an above-average time for a 308-pound player. Davis was named the top defensive lineman by his coaches over the last two seasons and had 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks last year.

