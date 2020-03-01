Ryan Day will lead the Ohio State Buckeyes for three more years after the university declared a contract extension for the head coach. Because of the three-year extension, Day will be signed with the Buckeyes through the 2026 season. The university’s Board of Trustees will have to approve the contract extension.

An increase in compensation is also part of the extension. The announcement of the contract extension indicated that the head coach will receive $5.375 million between February 01, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

He will also make $6.5 million and $7.6 million in 2021 and 2022 respectively. It can be remembered that Day’s $4.5 million guaranteed compensation was among the largest nationally. He is ranked seventh in the Big Ten conference and 22nd in the country.

Ryan Day on coaching Ohio State Buckeyes

Expectations for Ryan Day were not particularly high when he took over as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. But after a few years, he has proven to be a major force to be reckoned with in the national college football scene.

During a meeting of high school football coaches in Ohio, Day shared his philosophy in training the Buckeyes. According to him, tough love forms a core part of how he coaches his players. He explained that his love for what he does helps him motivate the players to be tougher.

Ryan Day had a good record with the Buckeyes even though he is a fairly new head coach. In his first full season, he managed a 13-1 record and was even named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Buckeyes closes in on Mario Williams, David Davidkov, Donovan Edwards

In related news, the Ohio State Buckeyes are doing everything they can to sign an impressive 2021 class. Offensive lineman David Davidkov recently visited the Columbus campus and it seemed he liked what he saw. He already received an offer from the Buckeyes so there is a good chance that he will commit to them.

Mario Williams is also a receiver that is getting more attention from Ohio State in the past weeks.

The player already got an offer from the program last month partly because of his status as the no. 5 wide receiver nationally. Unfortunately, Williams has not shown a massive interest in the Buckeyes yet. The coaching staff will have to get back to him soon if they want to land him.

The Buckeyes is also trying to steal no. 3 running back Donovan Edwards from the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State is investing considerable resources in roping in the player despite him living relatively near the University of Michigan campus. It looks like their efforts could be working after predictors Allen Trieu and Steve Wiltfong now forecasts that he will sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

