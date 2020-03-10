As the Nebraska college football team kicked off spring training this week, they did so without one of their most productive players. JD Spielman will miss all of spring training after taking a leave of absence from the team. The talented wideout has been a vital cog in the Husker’s offense over the last few seasons. He had 898 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. However, after Nebraska announced that he was skipping spring practice due to health-related reasons, rumors circulated that Spielman had played his last snap for the Huskers.

Frost on Spielman’s absence: 'We’ll get him back at some point.'

Scott expressed confidence that the star wide receiver would return to the team once he handles personal issues. Spielman is back home in Minnesota and it is unclear if he will be back on the team in time for the start of the 2020 season. Speaking to the media after the team’s first spring practice, Coach Scott Frost expressed confidence that his star wide receiver would rejoin the team. While he did not give a clear timeline on when JD Spielman would be back in action, Frost indicated that the wide receiver was still part of his plans moving forward.

“I wouldn’t call JD’s a departure. We’re keeping tabs on him, and wish him the best while he’s dealing with the things that he has to deal with. Hopefully, we’ll get him back at some point,” reports Husker Online.

Scott Frost said that the team was giving Spielman some space to deal with his issues. He wished the young receiver all the best during his time away from the team but revealed that he planned to reconnect with him after some time.

For now, Coach Frost will have to be creative as he considers his options at wide receiver. Spielman’s absence has left the Huskers lacking depth at the position. On the first day of spring training, the team used redshirt tight end, Chris Hickman, as a receiver.

Wan’Dale Robinson is missing Spielman badly

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound wide receiver has also received some kind words from his teammates. His fellow wide receiver on the team, Wan’Dale Robinson, said that Spielman’s absence from the team had left him devastated.

"Obviously I was upset. That's my brother. We're basically brothers, so if he felt like he needed to leave, I supported him." Robinson added that he has been checking up on his colleague to see how he is doing. The two have not discussed football, and he has only tried to be as supportive as possible. "We don't talk about football at this point. It's all, 'Are you all right? Are you doing all right?' Just making sure he's there as a person more than a football player is what I'm more worried about than anything else, reports Husker Online"

