Former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson weighed in on the future of veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after a 20-year career with the New England Patriots. During an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Johnson stressed that he sees the Tennessee Titans as the Patriots’ biggest rival for the services of 42-year-old Brady. “But I think when you look at everything, it makes a lot of sense for him to be in Tennessee, great running game, solid defense,” said Johnson, adding that Brady has a great relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as they played together with the Patriots for several years.

“That’s the team that I would look at,” said Johnson, referring to the rumors that connect Brady to the Titans and other teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Raiders, Gruden not fit for Brady

Johnson said the Raiders are not a fit for Brady because he doesn’t see head coach Jon Gruden and the veteran co-existing. “I can only imagine Jon Gruden and Tom Brady on the sideline when something doesn’t go right. Gruden wants to go right then all of the sudden, Brady wants something called, and Gruden won’t do it.

I don’t think that matchup is good,” Johnson explained. The retired wide receiver said the Buccaneers are not close in terms of winning while the Chargers would not be attractive to Brady because of their weak offensive line. “I have him going back to New England,” said Johnson. Earlier, it was reported that the Raiders are willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million while the Patriots are open to breaking the bank and ink their long-time quarterback to a deal with a salary north of $30 million per season.

Patriots on the prowl for wideouts, tight ends

Mike Giardi of NFL Media earlier reported that Brady is not looking for a $30 million a year payday but he wants the Patriots to spend more on additional weapons on offense after he struggled connecting with some of his wideouts and tight ends last season. The Patriots are doing just that as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the team is "sniffing around the trade market" for wide receivers and tight ends.

Breer clarified that the search has nothing to do with enticing Brady to stay in New England as the Patriots have a pressing need to add more wide receivers and tight ends. Earlier, it was reported that the Patriots could trade for Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst or could go after free-agent tight end Austin Hooper. Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is a free agent and he’s not expected to return to New England next season.