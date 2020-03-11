Whatever decision that veteran quarterback Tom Brady makes regarding his NFL future, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, will support him 100 percent. A source told Hollywood Life that Bundchen knows that her 42-year-old husband has dedicated his life to playing football, including 20 years with the New England Patriots. So, she wants him to be happy in whatever decision he makes. The source said Bundchen will fully back Brady if he decides to stick with the Patriots or continue his Hall of Fame-bound career with another team.

The source said wherever Brady ends up, his wife will happily follow him. The source added that there is no wrong outcome when it comes to Brady’s free-agent decision. “At the end of the day, they are blessed and have so much to be thankful for,” said the source.

Recently, Bundchen talked about her family’s future amid Brady’s impending free agency on her Instagram account. The supermodel said that she'd also love to know where they will be living this year, but she doesn’t know it yet. While she wants to live “somewhere nice," 39-year-old Gisele said it depends on wherever Brady is happy playing.

Brady and Gisele, who recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, stayed together for 14 years and have two children. They dated for three years before deciding to get married in 2009.

Gruden says Carr is the Raiders’ quarterback

As of now, several teams are reportedly interested in Brady’s services, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was reported that the Raiders are willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million. However, John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team already has a quarterback in Derek Carr. “You’re killing me, man,” Gruden replied when asked if the team plans to pursue Brady when he turns free agent on March 18. According to Gruden, the Raiders love Carr, whom he described as a “really good player.” Gruden reiterated to everybody in Las Vegas that the Raiders have a good and young quarterback and he has the film, the statistics and analytics to back up his claim.

Earlier, former NFL wide receiver and now ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson said the Raiders are a bad fit for Brady.

Buccaneers willing to give Brady everything

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Buccaneers would love to have Brady as their quarterback, hoping he could lift the team out of their past disappointments, per a report by David Harrison of Bucs Nation. Russini revealed during ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday, that said she talked to the Buccaneers, who expressed their love to have Brady as their starting quarterback. They are willing to give Tom Brady the thing’s he needs, he wants,” said Russini, adding that Tampa Bay would be glad to give Brady some measure of control over the roster or put him as part of decision making on play-calling.

However, Johnson said the Buccaneers are not close to enticing Brady in terms of winning.