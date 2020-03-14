Justin Fields successfully leapfrogged Trevor Lawrence as the most likely winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy. This is based on the latest Heisman odds released by an offshore sportsbook. Right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback has 9/2 odds to bag the trophy, reports NBC Sports. The Clemson Tigers quarterback, on the other hand, is right behind him with 5/1 odds.

It looks like the race for the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be between Fields and Lawrence. Earlier, the two players were named as semifinalists for the 2020 Sullivan Award.

The two-star quarterbacks are the only football players in the shortlist of the country’s top amateur athletes. A Heisman contender could still emerge as a dark horse in this competitive race. At this point last year, Lawrence was the top favorite for the award. The Clemson quarterback ended up in 7th place in the final voting.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners for 2020 Heisman Trophy

It is beginning to look like the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be a showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Clemson Tigers.

A lot of college football experts and journalists predict that the Heisman Trophy race will be between Ohio State and the Tigers. However, the Oklahoma Sooners are also campaigning hard for quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Right now, Rattler has 10/1 odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy. This puts him a little below Lawrence in the leaderboard. Four other contenders registered 20/1 odds and below. These players are Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

2019 Heisman Trophy race

The 2019 Heisman Trophy showed an interesting competition between the frontrunners. The Heisman Trophy Trust awarded Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers last year’s Heisman Memorial Trophy. He is the 85th recipient of the prestigious college football award.

The quarterback broke the award-giving body’s long-standing voting record after getting the highest portion of the votes. Joe Burrow got a total of 2,608 points during the voting period.

That represents 77.9 percent of the total eligible votes, which is much more than O.J. Simpson’s vote share in 1968.

Joe Burrow is the second player from the LSU Tigers to get the Heisman Trophy. He was the first from the team to be named the nation’s best college football player since Billy Cannon in 1959. Burrow got 1,846 points more than the next player on the list, Jalen Hurts from the Oklahoma Sooners (762 points). Two Ohio State Buckeyes players follow in third and fourth place. Quarterback Justin Fields (747 points) and defensive end Chase Young (643 points) fill the last two spots.