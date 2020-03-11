After a turbulent stint at Georgia, Justin Fields finally got an opportunity to show off his considerable talent for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The young quarterback threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns and had only three interceptions during the 2019 season. Despite his impressive stats, the Buckeyes fell short of the national title game after they lost to Clemson in the college football playoff semifinals. Of his three interceptions last season, Fields threw two of them in the 29-23 defeat to Clemson.

Buckeyes recruitment

Despite the massive turnover in talent, Ohio State Buckeyes is still one of the best talent recruiters in the country. It will be no surprise to see the program produce new stars next season. Nevertheless, their focus should be on Fields’ development. Coach Ryan will hope that he takes a huge leap forward and turns into an elite quarterback who can carry the team to the title. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound quarterback has all the tools to take his game to the next level. It will be interesting to watch how far he can take the Buckeyes next season.

With the massive turnover facing the Ohio State Buckeyes roster, it will be up to Justin Fields to set an example and elevate his play next season. Coach Ryan Day cannot afford to see his quarterback regress, and he will have to hand over the offense to Fields as the rest of the team finds its footing. Field’s production could potentially take a hit after slot receiver K. J. Hill moved on from the team, but he should still have sufficient weapons at wide receiver in Chris Olave and Garret Wilson to ensure the Buckeyes are competitive.

Key players on defense will move on to the NFL

The Buckeyes failed to make the National Championship game despite having one of the most talented squads in the program’s history. The defense was particularly formidable, with defensive lineman Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah leading the charge. The two players will move on to the NFL after next month’s draft. Young was a menace to opposing quarterbacks, while Okudah locked down wide receivers all season with his brilliant play at cornerback.

In addition to the two-star players, Ohio State Buckeyes will also lose Jordan Fuller at safety, Damon Arnette at cornerback, and defensive tackles Davon Hamilton and Robert Landers. Shaun Wade will now be the team’s number one cornerback; with several recruits expected to battle it out on the depth chart to establish themselves on the team.

On offense, the Buckeyes will be without star running back J.K Dobbins, who offered great production at the position. Dobbins had 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. The Buckeyes will have to replace him, by committee, as they have several untested players in their running back room.

Potential replacements such as Master Teague and Marcus Crawley are currently nursing injuries, while Steele Chambers, Demario McCall and walk-ons Xavier Johnson and Robert Cop are all unproven at the position.