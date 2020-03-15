Free agency seems to be out of New England Patriots' veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s mind as he’s enjoying his vacation with his lovely wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and their family in Costa Rica. According to TMZ Sports, Brady and his family are on their annual off-season vacation in Costa Rica and posted some photos showing the veteran quarterback and his lovely wife making out on the beach. Photos posted by TMZ Sports show Brady and his wife showing off their fine forms, with Bundchen wearing a skimpy bikini that shows off her voluptuous figure.

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports reported that Bundchen had a solo impromptu photoshoot on the beach in Costa Rica. This is a much-needed vacation for Brady as he will focus on his first-ever venture into free agency next week. 42-year-old Brady is expected to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18, unless the Patriots sign him to a deal between now and then. Earlier, it was reported by Dale Arnold, one of the hosts of WEEI's "Dale & Keefe" radio show, that the Patriots made an initial offer to Brady.

Arnold said the Patriots offered Brady a one-year deal with a value lower than the $23 million he earned last season. Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, for his part, reported Friday that the two sides are expected to speak again ahead of the start of the free-agency period.

Trent Brown wants to play again with Brady

Left tackle Trent Brown played one season alongside Brady with the Patriots in 2018 before he cashed in on the free agency market, signing a four-year, $66 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now that the Raiders are reportedly interested in signing Brady, Brown expressed excitement over the possibility of playing alongside his former teammate. “Who wouldn’t? He’s the greatest quarterback of all time,” Brown responded when asked about playing with Brady during an interview with SB Nation.

Brown has nothing against Carr

Brown said he has nothing against current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but playing again with Brady appeals to him more.

It was reported that the Raiders are willing to sign Brady to a two-year contract worth $60 million. However, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden insisted that he likes Carr as their starting quarterback, who he described as a “really good player.” Gruden added that the Raiders have a good quarterback in Carr, who has been their starter for six seasons now. Aside from the Raiders, other teams reportedly interested in Brady are the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chargers recently parted ways with long-time starter Phillip Rivers while the Titans are working on a new deal with last season’s quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Buccaneers, for their part, are unsure of the status of Jameis Winston as their starting signal-caller for next season.