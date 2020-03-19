Ever since the controversial 2019 Fiesta Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers have become huge rivals. This competition has now shifted to the recruitment trail, especially after Troy Stellato announced the programs are his top picks. Stellato confirmed Saturday that he is now down to his last two options. The player, who hails from Florida’s Cardinal Gibbons High School, will announce his decision soon.

The Florida-based player’s top picks reinforce the major recruitment battle between Clemson and Ohio State.

It can be recalled that the Buckeyes memorably lost the 2019 Fiesta Bowl to Clemson in December, reports Cleveland. With Stellato’s confirmation, college football experts already expect the two schools to chase hard after the player. Even the Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports put the two programs on an even 50% split.

Of the two football programs, it is Ohio State Buckeyes that has a big motivational push to get Troy Stellato. They are still trying to move on from their 2019 Fiesta Bowl defeat.

One-upping the Clemson Tigers in their bid for Stellato would be a great move for them.

Troy Stellato attracted great interest from football programs in the past months. He received a total of 42 scholarship offers. This is an impressive number, considering he is only the no. 25 wide receiver and no. 141 overall prospect for his class.

Recent Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers recruitment showdowns

The Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are neck and neck with each other in bringing in top 2021 talents. This was even before Troy Stellato came into the picture. Recently, the Buckeyes got a commitment from 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson. Ohio State's latest commitment is the no. 4 cornerback and no. 59 overall prospect for next year.

Because of his amazing standing, people saw his commitment to the team as a huge boost for Ohio State recruitment.

Johnson was also a major target for the Tigers. The South Carolina football program hoped to add Johnson to an increasingly strong cornerback roster. Interestingly, the Johnson commitment was a great way for Ohio State to get back at Clemson. A few weeks ago, the Tigers and the Buckeyes were locked in a tight race to commit cornerback Jordan Hancock. However, he gave his commitment to Clemson.

Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson in next season’s national finals?

Both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers command a popular following in the college football world.

They are also the favorite teams to face each other in the National Championship Game in January. Ohio State and Clemson are ranked as the top two teams nationally. It is also a coincidence that they have the no. 1 and no. 2 players in the country in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.