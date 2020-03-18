The New England Patriots recently parted ways with veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the coming days. With Brady gone, the Patriots are expected to turn to Jarrett Stidham, their fourth-round pick in 2019, as starter. However, former NFL safety and current football analyst Ryan Clark believes that the Patriots should explore other options at quarterback, rather than throw Stidham into the fire. Clark, during an interview on ESPN’s “Get Up”, said that he expects the Patriots to look internally and determine that Stidham is not ready to start.

“It’s not Jarrett Stidham’s time,” said Clark, adding that Stidham might start for the Patriots in the future, but he is not ready to take over Brady’s spot just yet. According to Clark, the Patriots should consider trading for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who recently expressed his disgust over reports that he wants to be traded.

Newton slams Panthers

Newton slammed the Panthers for coming out with a statement that they are working with the quarterback and his agent to work out a trade, saying that he did not request to be shipped to another team.

Newton, who led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2016, became dispensable after Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth $63 million. Clark believes that Newton, when healthy, could work as a temporary replacement for Brady while the Patriots hone Stidham’s skills. If the Patriots can’t work out a trade for Newton, Clark said they could turn to Jacoby Brissett of the Indianapolis Colts as possible replacement for Brady.

Brissett started two games for the Patriots in his rookie year in 2016 when Brady was suspended four games in connection with the “Deflategate” scandal. The 42-year-old Brady recently announced that he will continue his football journey with another team. Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter of ESPN said Brady is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $30 million a year with the Buccaneers, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Brady’s decision came as a surprise since he was expected to have a deeper conversation with the Patriots about his future.

Lions get two players from Patriots

The Detroit Lions have acquired two more defensive players from the Patriots on Wednesday. The Lions shipped a late pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Patriots for veteran safety Duron Harmon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. With the move, the Patriots created an additional $3.89 million in salary cap space. Harmon played seven seasons with the Patriots, recording 175 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, 17 interceptions and 28 passes defended.

Free-agent defensive lineman Danny Shelton signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Lions after a two-year stint with the Patriots. Shelton was the second former Patriots defensive player who signed with the Lions recently. Jamie Collins recently signed a three-year deal worth $30 million with Detroit.