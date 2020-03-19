With veteran quarterback Tom Brady expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will receive passes from a different quarterback next season. However, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders raised the possibility that Edelman could join his close friend with the Buccaneers. In a tweet, Sanders said Brady without Edelman is like Michael Jordan without Scottie Pippen, comparing it to “peanut butter without the jelly and Ice Tea without Sugar.” Sanders’ idea drew the attention of Edelman, who liked the Hall of Famer’s tweet, as posted by Twitter user @Rocky_Lopes.

There is a possibility that Edelman could join the 42-year-old Brady with the Buccaneers and serve as his slot receiver. Edelman is under contract through the 2021 season and could turn free agent in 2022. Edelman needs the Patriots to agree to trade him to the Buccaneers for Sanders’ wish to be fulfilled. Edelman emerged as Brady’s top receiver last season for the Patriots, catching 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Brady and Edelman have developed a close friendship since the latter joined the team in 2009 as a seventh round pick out of Kent State. It was reported that Brady will join the Buccaneers after a 20-year stint with the Patriots.

Brady yet to sign deal with Buccaneers

Brady reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth $60 million with the Buccaneers. However, the official signing has yet to happen because of various circumstances, per Adam Schefter of ESPN and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

According to Schefter, the two sides are working on the contract language, saying it is “more challenging this offseason than any time in recent memory.” Florio, for his part, reported that Brady has yet to take a physical because of the NFL’s restrictions on team physicals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL recently prevented teams from conducting physicals with free agents or players signed via trade and all physical must be conducted by an outside physician in the player’s home city.

As of now, it is unsure where Brady resides because he has put his Massachusetts home on the market a few months back.

Players interested in joining Brady

According to Schefter, several players have expressed interest in signing with the Buccaneers and play alongside Brady. Schefter said several players reached out to the Buccaneers to express intention of playing with Brady. Schefter added that Brady’s expected move to the Buccaneers created a "LeBron effect or “wherever NBA superstar LeBron James goes, more talented veterans usually follow.” Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter in a tweet said Tampa Bay is also an ideal destination for players since there is no state tax.

Earlier, it was reported that talented wideout Antonio Brown is interested in playing with Brady anew after an 11-day stint with the Patriots last season.