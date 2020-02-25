The 2019-20 NHL trade deadline came and went with many players switching teams. Some teams traded away players to further the rebuild for future assets, and some teams acquired players to help them down the stretch, whether it's to get into a playoff spot or to help them in the playoffs for a Stanley Cup run. Here are winners and losers of this year's trade deadline.

Winners

Ottawa Senators

The Senators had a fantastic deadline where they were able to bring in many draft picks. While it hurt for the team and the fanbase, they traded Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the Islanders for three draft picks, which included picks in the first three rounds in the draft over the next three years.

They also landed a fourth-round pick by sending Vladislav Namestnikov to the Avalanche and were also able to a third-round pick for Dylan DeMelo.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs had a successful deadline as sellers as they shipped out multiple players for picks. They received a third-round pick from the Capitals for Ilya Kovalchuck, who they signed in the middle of the season, a second-round pick, and a conditional fourth-rounder for Marco Scandella and somehow got the Flyers to give a fifth-round pick for Nate Thompson who only has 14 points this season.

A successful deadline for GM Marc Bergevin.

New Jersey Devils

Going into the season with playoff aspirations, the Devils did not envision themselves as sellers at the deadline, but they were and did quite a good job of selling. They landed a first-round pick by trading Blake Coleman to the Lightning, nabbed a second-round pick and a player for Andy Greene, a player and a conditional pick for Sami Vatanen and a fifth-round pick for Wayne Simmonds.

The Devils did a great job stockpiling future assets.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks were never expecting themselves to be sellers, but at 26-32-4 (56 points), they were forced to sell. Their first move was trading Brenden Dillon to the Capitals for a second-round pick in the upcoming draft and a conditional third-rounder in 2021. They then were able to get a third-round pick from the Penguins for veteran Patrick Marleau and somehow got a first-round pick for Barclay Goodrow, who has just 24 points in 62 games.

If the Sharks draft well and bring in some decent free agents, they could very well find themselves in the playoffs next year.

Losers

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have struggled to put everything together this season despite currently being in a playoff spot. GM Kyle Dubas failed to upgrade the blue line, which was a need for the Leafs. Defenseman Tyson Barrie was made available for trade as he hasn't fit in with the Leafs, but Dubas didn't end up moving him, which could be a mistake. While they did get a good return for Michael Hutchison in former Maple Leaf Calle Rosen as well as backup goalie Jack Campbell and gritty forward Kyle Clifford, it came at the expense of a lot of drafts picks which has been a common commodity with Dubas at the helm.

Robin Lehner

After winning the Vezina playing with the Islanders last season, Lehner was only able to land a one year, $4 million deal with the Blackhawks but that came with splitting time with Corey Crawford. In 31 games this season, he holds a 16-10-5 record with a GAA of 3.01 and a save percentage of .918. With Lehner being traded to Vegas, he now becomes the backup goalie to Marc-Andre Fleury, which gives him less playing time. With less playing time in Vegas and good but not fantastic stats, it may hurt Lehner's future regarding contract and salary earnings.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have been a bottom-feeding team for a while, and they were expecting to keep selling and trying to receive future assets in return, but they failed.

Ryan Miller could have been a decent backup option for a contender, especially with his playoff experience, but he still remains on the team. Erik Gudbranson is another guy they could have traded if they maybe retained a bit of his salary, but he's still on the side as well. The Ducks could have done much better at the deadline than they did.

New York Islanders

The Islanders acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators for three draft picks, which were a first, second, and third-round pick. Pageau is having a career-best season this year with 24 goals and 16 assists in 60 games, but his seasons before this one weren't so great.

In the previous three seasons before this one where he played 199 games, he only tallied 74 points with 30 of those points being goals. The Islanders also extended Pageau to a six-year, $30 million deal, which is very risky considering how his past seasons have gone. While he may do well over the life of his contract, they paid a steep price to get him.