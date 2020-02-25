New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is considered Tom Brady’s most reliable target. Last season, Edelman was Brady’s top target with 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns for the Patriots. Edelman wants to keep his partnership with Brady going as he launched a social media campaign to convince the 42-year-old to remain in New England. Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career on March 18. Edelman recently called on Brady to stay with the Patriots by posting an edited photo of John Cusack serenading Ione Skye with the song “In Your Eyes,” by Peter Gabriel.

Edelman recreates iconic James-Wade photo

They also had an interesting exchange on social media after Edelman posted a photo of him in a Patriots uniform with the caption: ““Focus on what’s next. Always. #Relentless." Brady responded with “Get back to the east coast so we can throw.” On Tuesday, Edelman continued his social media campaign to convince Brady to stay with another classic post, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports. On his Instagram account, Edelman issued another message to Brady by recreating the iconic 2010 photo of LeBron James dunking while Dwyane Wade celebrates during their tenure with the Miami Heat.

The veteran wideout accompanied it with the caption: "Reverse backside sweep crossbar alley-oop on 2. Readyyyy, break." However, it will take more than that to convince Brady to stay as he wants the Patriots to add more weapons on offense.

Vikings won’t trade Stefon Diggs

The Patriots could add more weapons on offense by signing wide receivers and tight ends from the free agent market or via trade before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Analysts said that the Patriots should make a move for Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, who recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the team. Diggs also deleted all Vikings-related posts on his social media accounts, fueling speculations that he could be traded. However, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman doused cold water on the idea of the team trading Diggs to the Patriots or any other team.

“There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Spielman told reporters during the NFL Combine, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN). Aside from Diggs, the Patriots are reportedly interested in trading for Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst to boost their tight end corps. The Patriots could also pursue Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, who recently expressed his desire to turn free agent. According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will allow Hooper to test the free-agent market, but would sign him for the right price.

The Patriots need a boost at tight end following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski last offseason.