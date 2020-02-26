New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady posted a heartfelt message for his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. On Instagram, the 42-year-old Brady posted a photo of Bundchen in the place where they met and a second photo of what they have become. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life,” Brady said in his message. Bundchen replied to Brady’s sweet message with “I love you!

I love our family.” For her part, the supermodel posted a throwback photo, of her and Brady in front of a cake, from their wedding 11 years ago in Sta. Monica, California. Bundchen captioned it with “I can’t believe it's been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo.” The veteran quarterback replied “Young Love. I am the luckiest hubby.”

Brady and Gisele have two children

Brady and Bundchen have been together for 14 years now, having dated for three years before getting married on February 26, 2009.

They have two children; son Benjamin Reign, 10, and daughter Vivian Rose, seven. Brady also has a 12-year-old son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The couple is known for posting sweet messages and comments, for each other, on social media. On Valentine’s Day, Brady and Gisele exchanged sweet messages and called each other “My forever Valentine.”

Bruschi wants Patriots to draft Randy Moss’ son

During the NFL Combine, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Famer and former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, expressed interest in catching passes from Brady.

“It would mean a lot,” Moss said of the possibility of catching passes from Brady, per a report by Erin Walsh of NBC Sports. The young Moss said catching a touchdown pass in the NFL would mean a lot, but to catch it from Tom Brady would be “a good story.” Randy Moss caught 39 touchdown passes from Brady from 2007 to 2010. In a tweet, Patriots legend and current NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi called on head coach Bill Belichick to make it happen and take the young tight end in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old Moss caught 47 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Tigers. Moss caught the nation’s attention when he caught two touchdown passes in their national championship win over Clemson. The Patriots have a glaring need at tight end with the sudden retirement of Rob Gronkowski last offseason. As of now, they have Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse under contract while veteran Ben Watson is expected to retire for the second time in his career.