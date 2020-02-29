Looks like New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady is not affected by the flurry of news and rumors about his impending venture into free agency. The 42-year-old Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18, but rumors are already swirling about his future in New England. In his latest social media post, Brady seems unaffected by the noise as he posted a photo of his son Jack on Instagram with the caption “Jack, you outshine the morning sun, my son.”

The post drew a touching response from Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented “My heart is melting!!!” followed by three heart emojis.

The post also drew comments from former Patriots teammate Brandin Cooks and Willie McGinest and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. Actor Mark Wahlberg, who recently talked about Brady’s future on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, also commented on the veteran quarterback’s post. Retired baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez also commented “Love this.” Recently, Brady posted a heartfelt message for his wife as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Aside from Jack, Brady and Gisele have a daughter. Brady has a son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Fans ask Brady to stay in New England

Like Brady’s other recent posts, Patriots fans grabbed the opportunity to ask the veteran quarterback to stay in New England. User @aeid_5 commented "Jack would want you back in New England", @alexivers0n said "Stay home in New England", while @jrichard.29 reacted with "Home is where heart is. NEW ENGLAND LOVES YOU." It was earlier reported by Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports that 10 teams are interested in Brady’s services.

Most notable of them, per various reports, are the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are reportedly willing to give Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million. The Patriots, for their part, are reportedly ready to sign Brady to a deal worth north of $30 million a year, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. While the Patriots haven’t made a formal offer to Brady due to issues about the collective bargaining agreement, Rapoport said the veteran quarterback is part of the team’s plan for 2020.

However, Jeff Darlington of ESPN said otherwise, declaring that he would be stunned if Brady signs with the Patriots.

Brady not paying attention to rumors

In a recent interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio, Brady slammed the speculations surrounding his future, saying he’s not paying attention to rumors being spread by a lot of people who don’t have any information. In that interview, Brady also declared that he will decide on his future when the right time comes. It was reported that Brady plans to be open minded about his first venture into free agency and embrace whatever the future brings.