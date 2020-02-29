During his interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” actor and avid New England Patriots fan, Mark Wahlberg was asked about the future of his close friend, veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18. Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Wahlberg if he has inside information about Brady’s decision on his free agency, but the actor said he has no idea about the upcoming decision by 42-year-old Brady. "I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do whatever is best for him and his family," Wahlberg told Kimmel, adding that Brady has brought Boston and New England so much joy with six Super Bowl titles.

Earlier, actor Ben Affleck, who is also an avid Patriots fan, revealed that he texted Brady and asked about his plans but the veteran quarterback replied with an emoji.

Wahlberg wants Brady to stay

When asked if he thinks Brady would stay in New England, Wahlberg replied “I think it would be nice,” but he will respect his decision if he decides to go elsewhere. “I'll root for him on wherever he goes," Wahlberg said, but he’s hoping that the Patriots would be smart enough to sign Brady. If not, Wahlberg said the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles would be the best options for Brady.

“He's going to want to go somewhere he can win,” said Wahlberg, adding that would let Brady stay in his house if he signs with the Chargers.

It was reported that the Chargers, who are looking for a starting quarterback after parting ways with long-time signal-caller Phillip Rivers, are interested in Brady’s services. The Raiders are reportedly willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million.

The Titans are a good option for Brady as he would be reunited with head coach Mike Vrabel, who played linebacker for the Patriots for several years. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Brady remains in the Patriots’ plan for 2020 and the team is simply waiting for the latest collective bargaining agreement to be finalized.

Patriots interested in Mariota?

With Brady’s future in New England uncertain, the Patriots could turn to a free-agent quarterback as their starter, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

In his report from the NFL Combine, Pauline said several teams, including the Patriots, are interested in the soon-to-be-free agent Marcus Mariota, a second overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. Aside from the Patriots, Pauline said the Indianapolis Colts are interested in signing Mariota. Mariota flourished in his first two years as starter, leading the Titans to the playoffs in 2017. However, his touchdown-to-interception ratio increased to 31-to-25 in his next three seasons. After a 2-4 start this season, Vrabel replaced Mariota with Ryan Tannehill.