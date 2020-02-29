The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as one of the potential landing spots for Andre Drummond should he push for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers this coming offseason.

The possibility of Drummond joining the Mavericks has long been speculated dating back to the big man’s time with the Pistons. According to NBA insiders, including the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Dallas even made a play for the two-time All-Star days leading up to the trade deadline but the negotiations fell through.

Now, rumors are circulating again that the Mavericks have remained interested in pursuing Drummond as they view the big man as the missing piece to their “Big Three” that includes Kristaps Porzingis and second-year sensation Luka Doncic.

Life After Pistons for Drummond

After seven-and-half seasons in Detroit, Drummond is now playing with the Cavaliers after the Pistons unloaded him to the Cavaliers in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Mavericks, who had been sending fillers to the Pistons for Drummond, settled for Willie Cauley-Stein whom they acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors. Dallas direly needed a big man at that time after Dwight Powell suffered a ruptured Achilles.

As for Drummond, the trade ended his playing career with the Pistons, the team that drafted him No.9 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He averaged 14.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during his productive career with his former team.

With the Cavaliers, the big man is still racking up double-doubles but playing just under 30 minutes per game because of the logjam in Cleveland’s frontcourt rotation. Still, Cleveland is determined to keep Drummond beyond this season.

With the big man having a see-saw season so far, Drummond is expected to pick up his player option on the final year of his contract worth $28.7 million this summer.

The Cavs’ front office also expects their newest acquisition to exercise his player’s option as they consider him as part of their long term future.

“There’s no better money spent than Andre Drummond if he picks up his option, so with the player option or not, we have flexibility and optionality moving forward,” Kobe Altman told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Drummond Possible Future with the Mavs

Unless the Cavs miraculously waived Drummond in the next 24 hours, Mavericks will be rolling with their current frontline for the remainder of the season.

The Cavs, on the other hand, will continue to experiment with their big man rotation that features him, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

However, expect Drummond to the Mavs rumors to heat up again in the offseason. The general belief is that the Mavericks are one star away to becoming a true championship contender.

Drummond, who historically is one of the best rebounders in the game, would really help the Mavs’ lack of physicality inside the shaded lane, knowing Porzingis likes his current role as a stretch four.

If he eventually lands in Dallas, the former All-NBA teamer would be a recipient of easy lob passes from Doncic, who is an excellent interior passer.

All of a sudden, the Mavs have the ingredients to make a serious run at the title next year.