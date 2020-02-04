Nebraska Cornhuskers have a bright outlook for the upcoming season as walk-in commit Tyler Crawford is expected to help in improving the performance of the special teams. Crawford himself said that he made his decision to be a walk-on commit for Nebraska because of their resurgence. He contacted the team’s staff, on Sunda,y to let them know about his intention. He said that they seemed to be thrilled by his call. In the end, the specialist’s options came down to Nebraska, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the Northeastern Oklahoma Norsemen.

He chose the Huskers because of their aggressive recruitment.

The Oklahoma native is already being hailed as an asset for the Nebraska Huskers going into the 2020 season. Crawford is a versatile specialist that can also do punting and field goals. Considering the struggle Nebraska had with special teams in 2019, his recruitment is a welcome development. He has also earned a positive reputation in specialist camps. Both Chris Sailer Kicking and Kohl’s Kicking assessed his skills as being worthy of five-star prospect status.

According to Husker Online, Crawford said, “They all wanted to talk to me, I got to talk with Coach Frost one-on-one, and they seemed really interested in me."

Another Nebraska Cornhuskers player enters transfer portal

Kicker Dylan Jorgensen is confirmed to be leaving the Nebraska Cornhuskers to enter the transfer portal immediately. Jorgensen was lauded for his potential during the 2019 season, beginning as the starting-place kicker for the team.

His star eventually lost its luster in the latter part of the season as he only appeared in two more games as a redshirted freshman. Part of the blame was because he had to deal with injuries for the rest of the season. The transferee was a star player in Lincoln Southwest as a high school football player. He even got selected for the first team in the Journal Star’s Super-State honors two years ago.

Nebraska's 2020 roster

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers is looking to have an interesting roster for the 2020 season. Right now, the Nebraska Huskers has 11 wide receivers. Of these receivers, there are four true freshmen and three redshirt freshmen. Senior JD Spielman and juniors Jaevon McQuitty and Omar Manning will have a lot of training to do with a wide receiver lineup that is dominated by players with minimal college football experience.

The team also has an impressive quarterback lineup. Juniors Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez are leading the charge for the position. Logan Smothers and Luke McCaffrey, meanwhile, will be on their freshmen season.

Of all the positions, it seems that the defensive linemen and the running backs inspire the least confidence among the fans. Even with the skepticism, fans are still hoping that running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Ben Stille (both on their senior seasons) will step up.