New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not play in Super Bowl LIV, but his future was the center of attention during Super Bowl weekend, with different media organizations discussing and predicting his moves when he turns free agent for the first time in his career on March 18. During that period, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Patriots will offer Brady a contract with a salary in excess of $30 million per season. He also reported that Brady wants the team to spend on weapons on offense after he struggled, connecting with his wide receivers, in a season that ended with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game.

Mike Giardi of NFL Media, for his part, said Brady is not asking the Patriots to give him a $30 million deal, but he instead wants the team to spend more on additional weapons on offense. Last season, the Patriots added wide receiver Antonio Brown via a one-year deal worth $15 million, but he lasted just 11 days with the team after he was released due to off-field legal troubles. The team added veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, but things did not go as expected.

Esiason says amount mentioned in rumors is significant

For former quarterback and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Boomer Esiason, these rumors are good for a potential Brady return to the Patriots. “I actually thought that was pretty good," Esiason told WEEI Radio’s “The Greg Hill Show”, adding that the amount mentioned is significant and could be the starting point when the talks between Brady and the Patriots intensify.

Also, Esiason believes that Brady won’t be going anywhere without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who failed to get the Cleveland Browns head coaching job. Also, Esiason sees Brady staying with the Patriots, as long as head coach Bill Belichick wants him back. Earlier, it was reported that Patriots team owner Robert Kraft has given Belichick the power to decide on Brady’s fate in New England.

Esiason also expects Brady to sign “a two, maybe three-year deal with the Patriots.”

Students started Gisele Bundchen’s Tennessee visit rumors

It was reported earlier that Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, went to Tennessee to visit several schools for their children. The report sparked rumors that Brady would move to the Titans next season. However, according to a report by Mark Fischer of the New York Post, the rumors of the school visit was sparked by students from Montgomery Bell Academy, a prestigious prep school in Nashville, after they mistook a football Hall of Famer’s wife for Bündchen.

Nashville attorney Blair Dunham, whose son attends the school, told “The George Plaster Show” that the rumor started when another student was told that the director was meeting with a “Hall of Famer”. After that, a tall blonde woman was seen touring the school, who the students immediately assumed was Bundchen. Unknown to the students, the woman was Landyn Hutchinson, wife of former Titans offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson, who made it to the Hall of Fame last week. Bundchen, for her part, recently joined her husband during Super Bowl weekend in Miami, per Brady’s post on social media.