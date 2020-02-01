The college football season concluded earlier this month with the LSU Tigers lifting the College Football Playoff National Championship. Most programs have now turned their attention to improving their rosters. The best high school prospects in the country have already committed to the top college athletic programs in the country. Ohio State Buckeyes has been busy in recent weeks after making a number of offers to the remaining eligible high school prospects who are yet to officially commit to other institutions.

Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day has already had 24 players commit to the program, reports 247 Sports. Most of the players signed on December 18 last year. Among the new players expected to join the Buckeyes are four five-star prospects. Wide receiver Julian Fleming and offensive lineman Paris Johnson are the top additions. Quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were initially four-star prospects but they have since been re-evaluated and are now five-star players.

Focus on defensive talent

While the Buckeyes already have some talented players onboard, they have continued their recruiting efforts this month. The team made offers to three four-star players this week with a focus on having an even stronger 2021 class. Ohio State extended a scholarship to high school cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson. The player also has an offer from Florida State. He expressed his excitement about Ohio State’s interest and said he would evaluate the two offers before making a decision.

The Buckeye’s also made an offer to 2021 defensive end prospect Tyreak Sapp from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. The young player posted news of the offer on Twitter. In addition to Ohio State, he has scholarship offers from Florida State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Dallas Turner on Ohio State Buckeyes radar

Another defensive player that the Buckeyes are after is outside linebacker, Dallas Turner.

The player from Fort Lauderdale American Heritage also has offers from the best colleges in the country. The focus on recruiting defensive talent should come as no surprise after Ohio State hired Kerry Coombs as their defensive coordinator last month. Coombs had been the cornerback's coach for the Tennessee Titans before taking up the position. He had previously served as cornerbacks coach for the Buckeyes from 2013 to 2017.

Coombs has a great reputation for developing cornerbacks and linebackers into first-round NFL draftees. During his first run at Ohio State, the program produced a first-round draft pick every year he was on the coaching staff.

Let us know what you think about Buckeyes signings, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on collage football.