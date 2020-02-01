New England Patriots fans reacted differently to a photo posted by veteran quarterback Tom Brady on his social media accounts. On Thursday, Brady posted a black and white photo of himself while inside the Gillette Stadium tunnel. It created confusion and frenzy among Patriots fans because it was hard to determine if he’s entering or going out of the stadium. Some Patriots fans took it as a sign that Brady will leave New England or call it a career after 20 years with the team. Others saw it as an indication that Brady will return to the team next season and lead the run to its seventh Super Bowl trophy.

However, Adam Schefter of ESPN said that Brady’s post has nothing to do with his future with the Patriots or his NFL career, according to his sources. 42-year-old Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his storied career on March 18. The Patriots have a chance to sign him to a deal between now and March 18, but it was reported that Brady would entertain offers from other squads. Brady also indicated in a previous interview that he will be open-minded with the free-agency process and embrace whatever the future brings.

McCourty twins talk to Brady about photo

Brady’s teammates – safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jason McCourty, were among those surprised and confused by Brady’s uncaptioned photo, the twins said during an appearance on Barstool Radio on Friday. To get clarification from Brady, the two reached out to the veteran quarterback through FaceTime, per a report by Zach Cox of New England Sports Network (NESN).

Brady told the twins that the photo is not related to his decision to stick or leave the Patriots. “He was like, ‘Bro, I’m 42 years old, one of the oldest guys in the league, (and I) wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white,’” notes Devin Barstool Sports, quoting Brady’s explanation. The veteran quarterback told Devin that like a classic black and white photo, “I’m still out here doing it.”

Brady reconnects with retired tight end

After playing in a Super Bowl for three straight seasons, with two wins, Brady now had a chance to party ahead of the big game.

According to NFL analyst Gil Brandt, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, attended the NFL100 Super Bowl party in Miami, per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI Radio. Brandt even posted a photo of the lovely couple on his Twitter account with the caption “Another beautiful couple I bumped into at the #NFL100 dinner party tonight in Miami.”

Another beautiful couple I bumped into at the #NFL100 dinner party tonight in Miami. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/JbUeOARZbe — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 31, 2020

Brady, for his part, shared a photo of his meeting with former Patriots' tight end Rob Gronkowski at the party, on his Instagram story as shared by patriots.tv Instagram account.

The photo is sure to spark many speculations as Gronkowski remains open to a possible return to the Patriots in the near future after retiring last offseason. Earlier, Gronkowski weighed in on Brady’s impending free agency, saying that the veteran quarterback should be given a chance to test the market and explore better opportunities.