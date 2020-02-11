In the ultra-competitive world of sports, not all dreams come true. This is especially true in college football, where there are limited scholarship opportunities to go around. If athletes are unsuccessful in securing offers to the college of their dreams, they could accept offers to less prestigious college programs, or they could prove themselves at their desired schools through the walk-on program. Scott is impressed with the deep walk-on class and even singled out some potential star players.

The most successful walk-on players in history

The college walk-on program gives talented players without scholarships an opportunity to play. Most walk-ons may never get the chance to take the field. However, an injury to a key player could give the walk on a chance to prove himself and perhaps earn a scholarship. Baker Mayfield is one of the most successful players to start their career as a walk-on. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was a walk-on at Oklahoma after enrolling in 2013. He won the starting job in 2015.

Baker won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2015 and 2016. The award celebrates players who start their careers as walk-ons and go on to find success as starters. The Cleveland Browns quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 before becoming the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Other successful walk-ons to make it to the NFL include J.J. Watt and Stephen Gostkowski, reports 247 Sports.

Coach Frost happy with his 2020 recruits

Nebraska’s coach, Scott Frost, is hoping his 2020 class can have similar success to past walk-on players. The Huskers have a deep walk-on class, led by running backs Isaiah Harris and Beau Psencik in addition to kicker Tyler Crawford. Nebraska also has a blue shirt plan for defensive back Isaac Gifford who could be on scholarship in a few months. Wide receiver, Ty Hahn will also have a scholarship in the coming seasons.

Coach Frost has been raving about the two players. In a recent interview, the Husker’s coach praised the walk-on talent the program has recruited this season.“I think that the level of contribution from the walk-on program is just going to increase every year. Guys like that are going to come in and help. I really like this walk-on class. I think this may be as good of a class as we've had since we've been here.”

For players like Tyler Crawford, having an opportunity to prove themselves gives them a competitive edge. The kicker is eager to earn his place on the team. “I want to go up there, start as a freshman, contribute, and help the team win games.” Let us know what you think about the new look Nebraska Huskers team, put your comment in the comment section.

