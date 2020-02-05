The 2020 college recruiting season will peak on the first Wednesday in February. The National Signing Day will see high school recruits commit to different college programs throughout the country. However, most schools have already filled their rosters after the early signing season took place in December. This means that February 5 could be less eventful as teams have already locked up their top targets. The day will still be exciting for the remaining prospects who are yet to commit.

Tanoa Togiai has offers from four different programs

One such player is Tanoa Togiai, a defensive lineman from Rigby High, Idaho. The 6'6", 295-pound strong-side defensive end is yet to commit despite getting several offers. He has drawn four colleges; Kansas State, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington, reports 247 Sports. He has visited with all four programs and coaches from all these institutions have been in contact ahead of his big decision. Utah is favorite to land the defensive lineman with Nebraska Huskers having an outside chance.

The two college football programs have had several recruiting battles this season, with Utah coming out on top over the Huskers.

Utah the favorite to land Togiai

Utah fended of Nebraska Cornhuskers interest to sign three defensive talents this season. Xavier Carlton, Van Fillinger, and Alex Harrison all signed for Utah despite being on the Husker’s radar. In wooing Togiai, the institution which accommodates his religious interests best will be the favorite to land him.

The defensive lineman is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. The church has missionary activities for its members. Togiai intends to serve his mission which could take one or two years. He will, therefore, sign with the program that can work around his desire to serve, either after leaving high school or after playing for one season. Nebraska and Utah are in the driving seat but Utah holds a significant edge, given how early they began recruiting him.

The 2020 class for Utah has been one of their best in the program’s history. According to 247Sports, this season’s recruiting class ranks at number five in the Pac-12 and 28th nationally. In December, the Utes staff signed 22 players. They managed to sign five four-star recruits while adding another four-star recruit via transfer. Among the players they signed, one player, Solatoa Moea’i will serve his LSD mission. This could appeal to Togiai which only dim’s Nebraska’s chances of acquiring the highly touted prospect. Let us know what you think about Tanoa Togiai, put your comment in the comment section.

