Actor and New England Patriots avid fan Ben Affleck predicted that his close friend, veteran quarterback Tom Brady will stay with the team for his 21st NFL season. “I’m going to say yes, I’m going to say yes,” said Affleck when asked if the 42-year-old Brady will stay with the Patriots during TNT’s Inside The NBA where he promoted his upcoming high school basketball movie, “The Way Back.” Affleck, a Boston native, also emphasized that the biggest issue this offseason is head coach Bill Belichick’s agenda for Brady and the team.

“What is Belichick’s agenda? What is he looking for?” asked Affleck, per a report by Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

Belichick to decide on Brady's future

Earlier, it was reported that team owner Robert Kraft has given Belichick the power to decide on Brady’s future with the team. However, it was also reported that Kraft and Belichick are on the same page about Brady staying as the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season.

It remains to be seen if Brady will stick with the Patriots or not when he officially turns free agent on March 18. Brady intends to keep an open mind about the free-agency process and embrace whatever the future brings. Affleck and fellow actor and Patriots fan Matt Damon recently revealed they tried to get inside information about Brady’s future by asking him via text about his decision. The two were disappointed.

Brady answered them with an emoji, Affleck told ESPN’s “Get Up”.

XFL tight end could attract Patriots

The Patriots are in need of a reliable tight end after they struggled at the position last season, with Ben Watson, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse manning the spot. The Patriots were caught offguard with the sudden retirement of Rob Gronkowski last offseason, forcing them to lure Watson out of retirement as replacement.

The Patriots also never had a chance to sign a productive tight end from the free agent market because of the late timing of Gronkowski’s announcement. This offseason, the Patriots are expected to beef up their tight end corps with Watson expected to retire for a second time. It was reported by NFL analyst Matt Bowen that the Patriots might pursue Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, who will be a free agent on March 18. Bowen said Hooper will be a perfect fit for the tight end-hungry Patriots. In his four-year stint with the Falcons, Hooper recorded 214 catches for 2,224 yards and 16 scores.

The Patriots could also look somewhere else for tight end help, according to Devon Clements of Sports Illustrated, particularly in the XFL. Clements said the Patriots could be interested in looking at the potential of Dallas Renegade 6-foot-8 tight end Donald Parham. In the first three games, Parham is considered the most productive tight end in the XFL with 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns.