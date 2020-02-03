The Nebraska Cornhuskers and their fans have a lot of hopes for wide receiver recruit Alante Brown. Brown, who is the only early enrollee this year for the Nebraska Huskers, already promised that he wants to show off in the football field as soon as possible. He wants to prove that even though he is young, he will contribute a lot to the team. Alante Brown’s strongest asset is his versatility as a player. He is a fantastic wide receiver now but he also has experience in the backfield. That could prove a major boost for Nebraska’s offensive in their 2020 games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 2020 and 2021 seasons

Many changes have happened to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the past few weeks so the team will have a lot of things to prove in the 2020 season. So far, the Nebraska Huskers are only chasing after one more player for the National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 5. Defensive end Tanoa Togiai could very well sign with the team as they are exerting considerable effort to convince him, reports 247 Sports. Right now, Togiai’s other choice is the Washington Huskies.

The Huskers will have a relatively relaxed few days leading up to the National Signing Day. They accomplished most of their 2020 commitments in December so they are just waiting for Togiai to decide. While not confirmed yet, running back Jaylin Bradley could be the latest member of the Huskers to enter the transfer database. Bradley was lauded for his potential as a freshman in 2017 but barely registered in the past two years since Scott Frost became head coach.

Last week, the Huskers saw the departure of three players. Outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson and defensive back Tony Butler are both entering the transfer portal. Offensive lineman John Raridon, on the other hand, chose to end his football career early to pursue a life in the architecture industry.

2021 prospects for Nebraska Huskers

The past week also saw the Nebraska Huskers making considerable effort to land a 2021 prospect.

It seems that the Cornhuskers have their eyes trained on linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. Nebraska assistant coach Barrett Ruud and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander visited the Georgia resident in his school.

The three discussed Paul’s future, with them setting dates for the prospect’s official visit to the Lincoln campus. Right now, the Huskers’ biggest rival for Paul’s commitment is the Michigan State Spartans. Defensive end RJ Sorensen, meanwhile, announced that he is no longer committed to the Huskers. He discussed his announcement to de-commit from the team on social media, calling it a tough decision to make.

He also thanked head coach Frost and Husker Nation for their support. Let us know what you think about Alante Brown, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.