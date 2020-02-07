While his future with the New England Patriots remains uncertain, veteran quarterback Tom Brady is now preparing for next season. On Instagram, the 42-year-old Brady shared a photo of him while he was about to throw a football on the beach. He accompanied the photo with the caption “31 weeks until kickoff. That’s a lot of time to get better.” In his earlier Instagram story, Brady declared that he has buckled down to work in preparation for next season. In his story, Brady said that he’s “not wearing a blazer to the Super Bowl next year.”

In Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Brady wore a burgundy blazer as he was honored as one of the NFL’s top 100 players.

Brady also had a chance to get together with some Hall of Fame quarterbacks, including Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, John Elway, Dan Marino, and Roger Staubach. The veteran signal-caller also reunited with his former Patriots teammates who made it to the top 100 list, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Randy Moss and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Brady enters uncharted waters

Brady enters uncharted waters in the offseason as he turns unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20 years with the Patriots on March 18.

It was reported that the Patriots will break the bank to keep Brady as they intend to offer him a salary in excess of $30 million per season. Also, team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick want Brady back under center for the Patriots next season. Earlier, Kraft said the team is hoping to bring back Brady for another tour of duty. In a separate report, Kraft was said to be letting Belichick decide on Brady’s future with the Patriots.

Rumors have it that the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders are possible destinations for Brady if he decides to leave New England. However, experts believe that the Patriots give Brady a chance to become successful and the opportunity to win his seventh Super Bowl ring before he eventually calls it a career.

Brady roasts Peyton Manning

In Miami, Brady was also reunited with Manning, a former rival and close friend, and even took a selfie together.

On Twitter on Friday, Brady ribbed Manning’s golfing skills during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend. Manning almost made one of the best shots of the tournament but failed to close out the hole from the fairway. The video of Manning’s shot was shared by Barstool Sports with a comment “Brady would have sunk this”. Brady took notice of the video and commented “Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He’s had much more practice these past few years.” Brady was obviously referring Manning being retired for five years now after an 18-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.