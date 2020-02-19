The Nebraska football team had an old rival venture into its metaphorical territory earlier this week. On Monday, the Kansas Jayhawks dished out a swatch of scholarship offers and just happened to start making a run at three different prospects that are high on the Huskers' list. One prospect, in particular, is considered the top player in the state of Nebraska for the 2021 class. Two of the players are considered heavy leans towards the Huskers by 247Sports. Relatively new Kansas head coach Les Miles is clearly looking to make some noise in the Big 12 and he's looking to do it by poaching talent from a geographical neighbor.

Blessed to receive an offer from Kansas 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/cdzXD6NbQy — Avante Dickerson #28 (@_dickerson1) February 17, 2020

Of the three Husker targets Kansas went after on Monday, Avante Dickerson was the first to make the announcement. The defensive back out of Omaha can now boast 21 total school offers with other competition for NU being the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State. Not only is Dickerson considered the top player in the Cornhusker State, but he's considered the eighth-best player at his position and 85th best player in the entire 2021 class.

While Dickerson is a bit undersized, with analysts pegging his height anywhere from 5-10 to 6-1, he's got blazing 4.16 40-yard dash speed.

After a great conversation with @JoshuaEargle I’m excited to say I have earned a scholarship from The University of Kansas! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/ubBEBFFLMc — Thomas Fidone II (@ThomasFidone) February 17, 2020

Kansas didn't stop with Dickerson as they moved onto tight end Thomas Fidone later in the day.

Fidone is a 4-star prospect out of Council Bluffs, Iowa who now boasts nearly 30 total offers. Among those top teams are Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Georgia.

Despite some true blue-chip schools coming after the 6th best tight end in the 2021 class, experts on 247Sports believe he's Nebraska's to lose. Whether or not Kansas coming in at this point will change things is anyone's guess. The proximity of Dickerson and Fidone and the fact they were offered on the same day is interesting if nothing else.

Council Bluffs, for those who don't know the area, is right next door to Omaha.

Nebraska's longshot, TreVeyon Henderson

Blessed to say I’ve received my 39th offer from The University of Kansas!! pic.twitter.com/s1qgScnNXg — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreveyonH15) February 17, 2020

One of the three Husker targets Kansas came after on Monday is likely a longshot even for NU, according to recruiting analysts. TreVeyon Henderson is a 4-star running back out of Virginia. He's the second-ranked player in the state of Virginia, the seventh rated athlete in the country and the 92nd ranked player in the entire 2021 class.

Henderson has nearly 40 offers today and the list of schools have come calling include the creme of the crop. Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma are all up there. So are Michigan and Penn State.

247Sports believes he'll lean towards the Clemson Tigers, though he's not quite as solid a lean as Fidone and Dickerson are. It's possible that's an opening Nebraska could use to get its foot in the door.