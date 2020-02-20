New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first in his 20-year career on March 18. The Patriots have between now until March 18 to sign the 42-year-old Brady to a fresh contract that would prevent him from testing the free-agent waters. However, it was reported that Brady wants to be open-minded about the process and embrace whatever the future brings. Around 10 teams are expected to pursue and make offers to Brady, with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders leading the way.

The Raiders are reportedly willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million, but the Patriots are also determined to break the bank by offering their long-time quarterback a salary north of $30 million per year. Amid the rumors about Brady’s free-agency plans, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports has been the go-to guy in terms of updates regarding the veteran quarterback and the Patriots. In his latest column for NBC Sports, Curran provided fans with updates on where the Patriots and Brady stand a month before free agency begins.

Patriots also want to add a tight end

According to Curran, negotiations between Brady and the Patriots will begin "in a couple of weeks," which, according to him, would happen during, or immediately, after the NFL Combine. The said event will begin on February 26 and ends March 1. Curran said, by that time, he expects Brady to have determined what’s out there for him in the free agency market via back-channel talks.

Earlier, Curran reported that the Patriots won’t be super-vigilant about other teams tampering with Brady, saying it would help them hasten the process.

It was reported that the Patriots want Brady to decide on whether he will stay or go before March 18. Curran also said that Brady won’t have a free-agency tour, and instead, he would set up meetings at one location. While negotiations haven’t started yet between the two camps, the Patriots insider said the team is already plotting its next move regarding adding players that fit Brady’s strengths to help on offense, whether via free agency or trade.

According to Curran, the Patriots are focused on adding a tight end. Earlier, an analyst mentioned that free-agent Austin Hooper could be a perfect addition to the Patriots.

Brady worth $100 million, says ex-agent

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent now working as an analyst for CBS Sports, has made a projection about possible contracts for NFL’s free agents, including Brady. In his projection, Corry said Brady could get a three-year deal worth $100 million, including $65 million in guaranteed money. However, Mike Giardi of NFL Media earlier reported that Brady is not asking for a huge salary, but wants the Patriots to invest on additional weapons on offense.