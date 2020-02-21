India ended day one of the first Test against New Zealand at the score of 122 for 5. The Test is being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Only 55 overs were possible on day one as the rain didn't allow a single ball to be bowled in the first session of play. Day two will start at 3:30 AM IST, 11:00 AM NZDT. New Zealand's new fast bowling sensation Kyle Jamieson was the star with the ball with three wickets while Ajinkya Rahane was the only Indian batsman who looked comfortable.

NZ vs IND 1st Test day one broadcast

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will telecast the day two of the first Test Live in India and its subcontinent. Hotstar will provide online streaming of the match via the app and website in the Indian subcontinent. Sky Sports NZ is the official broadcaster of the series in New Zealand. SkyGo app and website will live stream the match in New Zealand.

Read: PTV Sports live cricket streaming PSL 2020 at Cricketgateway.pk [VIDEO]

Rain halted the Kiwis on Day 1, but #TeamIndia have a chance to correct their course on Day 2⃣!



Can @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 lead a fightback? 🤔#TheGreatKiwiChallenge #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/az0yJIjlGp — Star Sports 🏃‍♀️🏏 (@StarSportsIndia) February 21, 2020

Jamieson's three-for put India on backfoot

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Prithvi Shaw came out confident but was dismissed by Tim Southee for 16. Cheteshwar Pujara tried hard but was dismissed by debutant Kyle Jamieson for 11. Indian captain Virat Kohli was the next to fall victim to Jamieson for just two runs. India was struggling at 40 for 3 at this stage and Mayank Agarwal was joined by the Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The duo stuck together and ensured India didn't lose any other wicket till Lunch.

At this point, India had reached 79 for 3.

India relies on Rahane and Pant for better performance on day two

After the lunch break, Agarwal gave away his wicket after getting set while Hanuma Vihari's stay at the crease was also short. Rahane kept batting confidently and held the crease from one end. Rishabh Pant joined him and the two batters took India to 122 for 5 by the time tea was called. After the tea break, no more play was possible as the rain came in and spoiled the day's play.

Rahane was unbeaten on 38 while Pant had managed 10 runs at stumps on day one. For New Zealand, debutant pacer Jamieson was the most successful bowler as he picked up three wickets. Trent Boult and Tim Southee picked up one wicket each. Day two will be interesting to watch as the two teams will face off once again on a very windy day in Wellington.