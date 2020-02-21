On Thursday, there was a live Twitch in which the top-five players at each position were revealed for "MLB The Show 20." Players rated at 85 or higher are considered to be part of the ‘Diamond Club’.

Here are the player ratings that were revealed. According to Playstation‘s website, the game is set for a March 17 release date (March 13 for those that have preordered).

Pitchers

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale, Red Sox - 88

Justin Verlander, Astros - 90

Gerrit Cole, Astros - 90

Max Scherzer, Nationals - 92

Jacob deGrom, Mets - 92

Relief pitchers

Liam Hendriks, Athletics - 83

Ken Giles, Blue Jays - 84

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees - 85

Kirby Yates, Padres - 87

Josh Hader, Brewers - 88

If someone wants an all-diamond team in Diamond Dynasty, they will have to wait for legendary relief pitchers(John Franco and Mariano Rivera have already been confirmed to be in the game), or rating updates as only three relievers from the live series are diamond players.

It should come as no surprise that Jacob deGrom, the back-to-back winner of the NL Cy Young, is the top-rated starting pitcher. Max Scherzer has finished as the runner-up both of those years and won the previous two seasons (2016-17).

Hitters

Catcher

Mitch Garver, Twins - 80

Gary Sanchez, Yankees - 80

Willson Contreras, Cubs - 81

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox - 82

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies - 85

First base

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs - 83

Matt Olson, Athletics - 83

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - 83

Pete Alonso, Mets - 85

Freddie Freeman, Braves - 87

Second base

Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 82

Jeff McNeil, Mets - 83

Ozzie Albies, Braves - 83

D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees - 84

Jose Altuve, Astros - 85

Third base

Jose Ramirez, Indians - 85

Matt Chapman, Athletics - 85

Alex Bregman, Astros - 87

Anthony Rendon, Angels - 88

Nolan Arenado, Rockies - 91

Shortstop

Marcus Semien, Athletics - 83

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox - 83

Trevor Story, Rockies - 85

Javier Baez, Cubs - 86

Francisco Lindor, Indians - 87

Left field

Tommy Pham, Padres - 82

Joey Gallo, Rangers - 83

Juan Soto, Nationals - 83

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 84

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox - 84

Center field

Starling Marte, Diamondbacks - 83

George Springer, Astros - 85

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks - 86

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves - 89

Mike Trout, Angels - 95

Right field

Bryce Harper, Phillies - 85

Aaron Judge, Yankees - 88

Mookie Betts, Dodgers - 89

Christian Yelich, Brewers - 89

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers - 90

As should be the case, Mike Trout is the highest-rated player in the game and has a rating that is four higher than any other higher (Nolan Arenado, 91).

There will likely be positional changes amongst these players. Ketel Marte is expected to mostly man second base with Arizona’s acquisition of Starling Marte, while Gleyber Torres should be the Yankees’ shortstop with D.J. LeMahieu staying at second base.