At this point, no one expects the Washington Redskins to clinch the national championship title next year. But if the team hopes to reach even a fraction of its former glory, it may need to start rebuilding its offensive and defensive lines soon. One step that the team can take towards that goal is to tank Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence could be a key in rebuilding Washington Redskins

Rebuilding the Washington Redskins might be a huge challenge for the entire team. If they want to improve their performance in the next years, they need to recruit elite talent.

Having Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback may be a step in the right direction for the team. According to Sportsnaut, a lot of changes have happened in the Washington Redskins over the offseason. They brought in head coach Ron Rivera and fired president Bruce Allen.

Trevor Lawrence: potential backup quarterback option for Washington Redskins

If their quest to sign Trevor Lawrence fails, the Washington Redskins have a few more good options going for them. Dwayne Haskins is already sure to be the starting quarterback for the Redskins as we head into the 2020 season.

The team just has to look for a backup quarterback.

Brett Hundley could be the backup quarterback that the team is looking for. During his time with the Green Bay Packers, he served as backup to Aaron Rodgers. He also served as a backup quarterback for Kyler Murray, with much better results. Mike Glennon could also be the backup quarterback that the Washington Redskins is looking for. He got a decent start with the Chicago Bears in 2017.

But he eventually got overshadowed by 2017 No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky. He also had one-year backup quarterback deals with the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders.

Trevor Lawrence on playing college football

As the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a lot of sportswriters and publications are training their eyes on Trevor Lawrence. Ever since he helped lead the Clemson Tigers to a national championship title in early 2019, he has had multiple interviews.

Lawrence and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields are the favorites for this year’s Heisman Trophy. It is looking like it will be a two-way race between the two for the rest of 2020.

It can be remembered that Lawrence was also a finalist for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. He was in the running for the prize along with Fields, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts. They all lost to LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

In a previous interview, Lawrence said that even he gets nervous during games. This is especially true if their opponent is a strong team.

He mentioned feeling nervous during Clemson’s games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tides, and Ohio State Buckeyes.