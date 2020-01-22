With the 2020 college football season in the books, the game of coaching musical chairs begins as various schools move to fill open positions. There have been some notable shakeups, with the most prominent being Matt Rhule’s ascension to the NFL as the new Carolina Panthers head coach. This week, there was a movement in the opposite direction as Ohio State Buckeyes hired Kerry Coombs as their new defensive coordinator, reports ESPN.

Kerry Coombs return to Ohio State Buckeyes

The job became available after Jeff Hafley moved on to be the head coach at Boston College.

Kerry Coombs has been the cornerbacks' coach with the Tennessee Titans for the last two seasons. The franchise made the playoffs both times. The Titans made it to the AFC Championship playoff game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Coombs is a logical choice for the Buckeyes, having previously worked at the institution from 2013-2017. He served as the cornerbacks' coach over that period while also acting as the special teams' coordinator.

The celebration begins in Columbus – Kerry Coombs is coming home. https://t.co/ioKOhaSYqK — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 20, 2020

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praises Kerry Coombs

While announcing Kerry Coombs’s hiring, Ohio State head coach, Ryan Day, praised his new defensive coordinator for his work in the NFL. “He is an excellent coach and he has had two outstanding seasons in the NFL on Mike Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans.” Coach Ryan also stated that Coombs's previous stint at the institution was part of the reason he made the hire.

“I’ve spent a season on staff with Kerry, I really like his coaching, knowledge of the game, but I also like that he knows Ohio State, and he knows how to recruit to Ohio State.” The Buckeyes also won their first College Football Championship with Coombs on the coaching staff.

Sustainable renewable energy sources: wind, solar, hydro, and Kerry Coombs https://t.co/BQwhGKIN25 — Flavortown City Planner (@erickaiser51) January 21, 2020

Kerry Coombs coaching experience

Kerry Coombs has had success coaching cornerbacks at the collegiate level and turning them into NFL first-round picks.

During his tenure at Ohio State, he developed five cornerbacks who went on day one. Bradley Roby, Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, and Denzel Ward were all drafted in the first round of their draft class after strong seasons under Coombs’ coaching.

The sidelines just got more intense. Welcome back Kerry Coombs! pic.twitter.com/iedqgPBIwE — Buckeye Faithful (@NateMotSaG) January 20, 2020

The 58-year-old’s experience and historical success will give Ohio State a significant advantage in recruiting top defensive talent. He has already scheduled meetings with several top prospects this week.

Kerry Coombs and his wife, Kelly, have three adult children. His son, Brayden, recently secured a job as special teams coach for the Detroit Lions. His daughter Cortney and son Dylan played soccer and football respectively during their time in college. Let us know what you think about Kerry, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.